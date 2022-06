At approximately 6:40 Friday morning a van crashed into a power pole on East Main Street in Centre, taking down the pole and sending live wires across the roadway. That accident was at the intersection of West Main and McElrath Street – near the old Centre Police Department headquarters, down from the Centre Fire Hall. Centre Police units and Centre firefighters responded immediately – diverting traffic as Cherokee Electric crews work to make repairs. Please avoid that area until repair work has been finished. It appears no one was hurt during the incident.

CENTRE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO