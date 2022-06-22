ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Identified Suspect Sought in Hollywood Double Homicide

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 4 days ago

Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: West Bureau Homicide detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department are seeking the the public’s assistance in locating and arresting the suspect identified as Marvin Francell Williams for the murder of a male and female in Hollywood.

Marvin Francell Williams / LAPD released photo, video: Keith Johnson / KNN

Detectives have identified Williams as the shooter in the Thursday, June 16, 2022 murders of Nadia Campbell, 35, a resident of Hollywood, and 40-year-old Ajani Patridge. Both victims were fatally shot around 11:15 p.m. on the 6100 block of Carlos Avenue. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and pronounced both victims deceased at the scene.

LAPD reported that Nadia’s three young children were in a vehicle nearby when the murders occurred. The suspect was in a dating relationship with Campbell and this crime involved domestic violence.

LAPD described Marvin Francell Williams as a male Black, 5 feet 11 inches tall, approximately 160 pounds and is 32 years of age. He has multiple neck tattoos. Williams is from the Compton area and was last seen walking northbound on Vista Del Mar Avenue after committing the murders. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call the Los Angeles Police Department, West Bureau Homicide investigators at (213) 382-9470. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicide Detectives#Domestic Violence#Murder#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Vista Del Mar Avenue#West Bureau Homicide
