Juneteenth Celebration highlights art, unity and culture

EASTON — The Academy Art Museum in Easton sponsored a Juneteenth Celebration with vendors, live entertainment and food on Saturday, June 18.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday observed on June 19, the date in 1865 when African Americans were emancipated in Texas.

“This is the 11th annual Juneteenth Celebration we’ve sponsored,” said Museum Director Sarah Jesse. “We are partnering with Building African American Minds and the Frederick Douglass Honor Society as well as the Talbot County Free Library to organize a fun day for everyone. Celebrating Juneteenth is an important community festival for us. We have a music concert, hands-on art making, our art exhibits are open, making it a great day full of culture and celebrating the creative contributions of African Americans.”

There were 13 community organizations represented at tables talking about the work they’re doing in the community to make things better. Vicky Wilson, secretary of the Frederick Douglass Honor Society, said the message she wanted to get out for the day was one of unity and bringing people together.

“We’re excited to bring people together at this art museum in a neighborhood surrounded by African Americans,” Wilson said. “I want to let the entire community know that the Academy Art Museum is here for everyone.”

Wilson talked about the importance of Juneteenth.

“We know that Lincoln freed the slaves, and it was three years later when the slaves of Galveston, Texas, found out they were free,” Wilson said. “So, that is why it is called Juneteenth, because when they became free, everyone was free, and that happened on June 19.”

The museum was open as part of the festival.

Jesse described an exhibit in the museum by photographer and artist Rashod Taylor called “Little Black Boy.”

“The series features pictures of his son in various states of play,” Jesse said. “You see him making a fort in his home. You see him using a towel as a cape. Things that kids do. But knowing the institutional racism in this country, it starts to take on a more poignant meaning looking at these pictures because you know that as he gets older, he will face structural systemic racism. And so that is what the artist is trying to communicate to us in showing the innocence of this little boy.”

The Juneteenth celebration took place at the same time as the Delmarva Pride family festival, just two blocks away.

“I’ve walked down from the Pride event to this event. I’m very proud of what Talbot County is doing today, and what I see is diversity,” Wilson said.