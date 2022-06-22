CBA tabs Adrien Melrose as head hockey coach

Albany, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Christian Brothers Academy has tabbed Adrien Melrose as their new head hockey coach. If that last name sounds familiar, it should. Adrien is the son of former NHL player and coach and current television analyst Barry Melrose.

Barry Melrose played and coached for the Adirondack Red Wings, leading them to the Calder Cup in the 1991-1992 season. The Melrose family made Glens Falls home. “My brother and I grew up in Glens Falls,” said Adrien Melrose. “That’s where me and my wife met, so it’s been a pretty special ride to come back, you know, full circle.”

Adrien learned a lot from his father about coaching hockey. “It’s hard not to act like he wasn’t a huge influence on the philosophies I have, everything from the systems down to the powerplays,” said Melrose. “He’s my dad, he’s my coaching mentor. His fingerprints are all over my coaching style. Old Capital District hockey fans will remember his teams played a certain way. I don’t think you can play within the rules and play that style anymore.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.