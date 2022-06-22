ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onalaska, WI

Onalaska fireworks store expects July 4 loss as costs explode

By Rob Romano
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 4 days ago

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – The owners of an Onalaska fireworks store expect to take a loss on July 4 sales because of exploding costs for their product.

Despite surging expenses, Skyline Fireworks owner Luke Marcou said he’s trying to avoid passing on those increases to his customers.

It used to cost between $10,000 and $15,000 to ship a container of fireworks from China to the United States, he said.
“The price has gone up to almost $40,000 a container,” Marcou said.

Marcou and his mother and business partner, Carla Corbin, expect to take a loss this Fourth of July season, they said.

“We’ve got to pay what we already have purchased for,” Corbin said. “We’ve got a lot of debt, and, hopefully, there is something left over to pay the overhead.

The cost of shipping fireworks from China has increased 25 percent to 30 percent, said Corbin, who attributed the increase to the supply chain issues that have crippled so many products since the pandemic began.

“We had a notification from our shippers, our wholesalers, mid-winter, that prices were going to go up,” Corbin said.

Marcou also lamented the situation because it hurts such a popular holiday, saying, “Fourth of July, we look forward to it. I think a lot of families do.”

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

