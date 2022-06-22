ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Burris: The first 2 things we can do

By Keith C. Burris / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

As I write this we have just had another shooting in Toledo.

This time it was a 17-year-old — Antwan Walker, Jr. His life is gone before it got started.

The accused are 16 and 15.

Their lives, and probably their parents’ lives, are also ruined.

That makes 25 murders in Toledo so far, this year.

By the time you read this it may be more.

We don’t have to tolerate this.

We don’t have to live this way.

A few days ago, I visited with Paula Hicks-Hudson, a former mayor who now sits in the Ohio legislature as a state representative.

Ms. Hicks-Hudson (D., Toledo) is one of the few people I know who walks what she talks.

She is deeply distressed by the spate of shootings.

Yes, everyone is.

But the shootings are personal to her.

Several have happened in her legislative district — in her greater neighborhood.

She also works as an attorney mostly in the juvenile courts and child-welfare system.

She knows a lot of folks touched directly by the violence.

“These are real people,” she says, “with real hopes and dreams.”

And many, now with shattered lives.

I met Ms. Hudson at the Kent Library where she was hosting a workshop on infant mortality. It is abnormally high among the people she represents, just as teens shooting teens, and broken families and broken dreams disproportionally affect her people.

She aims to represent them in this moment. She wants to do something.

And she wants the city — its leaders, its citizens, and the citizens of Greater Toledo — to feel her sense of urgency.

She has two mantras:

1) We are not helpless.

There are practical steps we can take, both immediate and long term.

2) We have to stop pointing fingers.

Among the things we can do: The mayor could ask the governor to send highway patrol officers to help with routine peacekeeping, freeing up the Toledo police force to deal with the gangs and guns situation.

We could also adopt the “broken windows” philosophy more consistently and forcefully. Broken windows is simply the notion that small stuff matters, because small violations lead to big ones and small acts of respect and order also lead to bigger acts of respect and order.

We could make more traffic stops when people speed, for example, and we could fine for blight violations.

We could, and should, make the cops generally more visible and constant in challenged neighborhoods.

And we could enforce the curfew that is still on the books and has been on the books since it was pushed by then-councilman Jack Ford. (If you are under 11 the curfew is 10; 11 to 15 it is 11. Not exactly onerous.)

As to point No. 2: Instead of blaming the police or demonizing them, we could ask how we could help them.

Instead of blaming courts or the prosecutor for not prosecuting swiftly enough, we might ask them what they need.

Ms. Hicks–Hudson emphasizes the need for faith in collective action and dialogue.

Along these lines I think a “Safety Summit” would be a good idea: Get everyone together in one room, and get everyone who has a stake talking to each other across lines.

There is another form of dialogue that would help: Small groups and rap sessions that should include police officers and neighborhood people sitting down together to converse regularly.

We tried this with “Dialogue for Change,” but we need something more immediate and something, well, less blaming — something focused on what we can do tomorrow.

Finally, we need a parenting-power movement — like what the late Judge Andy Devine championed.

Family breakdown is at the center of so much of all this. We need to teach parenting and empower parents who are responsible and tough.

Ms. Hicks-Hudson tells me about a mom who let her son sit in jail a day or two after she discovered clothes, shoes, and a car that he’d acquired with no job. “We need more like her,” she says.

Kent Library is teeming with people this day. Especially kids.

“I love this library,” Ms. Hicks-Hudson says.

The parents of these kids and their siblings are real people, with real dreams.

We don’t have to live with kids murdering kids.

We don’t have to accept this.

We can do better.

Let’s stop pointing fingers and begin.

Keith C. Burris is the former editor, vice president, and editorial director of Block Newspapers (burriscolumn@gmail.com).

Comments / 0

 

