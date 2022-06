We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If taco night at your house always involves cheesy quesadillas and ground beef stuffed inside crunchy shells, it is time to try something new. These fish tacos rely on mahi-mahi, a mild fish that soaks up seasonings and cooks quickly on the stovetop. Pile tender pieces of fish into warm tortillas, top with crunchy slaw, and dollop with a cool avocado sauce, and you’re well on your way to a new family classic.

