Local man arrested for stalking for second time in a week

An Idaho Falls man who was arrested on June 14 for stalking a woman was again arrested three days later for the same crime against the same victim.

According to a probable cause affidavit, police responded to the home of a woman Friday who said Alexus Mojica, 25, had knocked on her door around 7:31 p.m.

Police located Mojica at a store near the victim’s residence. He at first denied that he had gone to the victim’s home, but then admitted he had been there.

“I drove in. I didn’t knock on the door,” Mojica reportedly told a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy. “I hopped out and I realized I shouldn’t (expletive) be there.”

The victim told the deputy Mojica did knock and that she saw him through the door’s peephole. She said Mojica also sent her multiple text messages through his grandmother’s cellphone asking her to let him inside. A woman who was at the victim’s residence also said she saw Mojica outside the residence.

Mojica first denied texting the victim. He confessed to sending text messages, however, after the deputy confronted him about the messages on the victim’s phone.

The victim also shared text messages she received from Mojica in which he made sexual comments and told the victim what car she was driving, what color clothing he had seen her wearing, or telling her he had just watched her go to bed.

First-degree stalking is punishable with up to five years in prison. Mojica was also charged with violating a no-contact order, a misdemeanor.

Mojica’s bond was set at $15,000, the same amount he had paid to leave jail after his arrest on June 14. He had not paid that bond as of Tuesday.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. July 1 in Bonneville County Court.

Mojica’s previous case alleges he committed similar behavior against the same victim. In that case, he reportedly broke into the victim’s home at 5 a.m., then later showed up at a residence where she was staying with a friend.