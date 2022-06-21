ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Local man arrested for stalking for second time in a week

By By JOHNATHAN HOGAN Post Register
 2 days ago

An Idaho Falls man who was arrested on June 14 for stalking a woman was again arrested three days later for the same crime against the same victim.

According to a probable cause affidavit, police responded to the home of a woman Friday who said Alexus Mojica, 25, had knocked on her door around 7:31 p.m.

Police located Mojica at a store near the victim’s residence. He at first denied that he had gone to the victim’s home, but then admitted he had been there.

“I drove in. I didn’t knock on the door,” Mojica reportedly told a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy. “I hopped out and I realized I shouldn’t (expletive) be there.”

The victim told the deputy Mojica did knock and that she saw him through the door’s peephole. She said Mojica also sent her multiple text messages through his grandmother’s cellphone asking her to let him inside. A woman who was at the victim’s residence also said she saw Mojica outside the residence.

Mojica first denied texting the victim. He confessed to sending text messages, however, after the deputy confronted him about the messages on the victim’s phone.

The victim also shared text messages she received from Mojica in which he made sexual comments and told the victim what car she was driving, what color clothing he had seen her wearing, or telling her he had just watched her go to bed.

First-degree stalking is punishable with up to five years in prison. Mojica was also charged with violating a no-contact order, a misdemeanor.

Mojica’s bond was set at $15,000, the same amount he had paid to leave jail after his arrest on June 14. He had not paid that bond as of Tuesday.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. July 1 in Bonneville County Court.

Mojica’s previous case alleges he committed similar behavior against the same victim. In that case, he reportedly broke into the victim’s home at 5 a.m., then later showed up at a residence where she was staying with a friend.

Idaho State Journal

Sheriff Rowland's trial date delayed one week

BLACKFOOT — A jury trial for Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland was moved back a week to July 25 at 1:30 p.m. because of scheduling conflicts with one of the alleged victims in the case, District Judge Stephen Dunn decided Thursday in a pre-trial conference via Zoom. Lead Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Nye, the prosecutor in the Rowland case, said there was a conflict with an adult female victim involving a 10-day-long vacation with extended family, but she was willing to make adjustments to have...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
svinews.com

Arrest made in series of rest area vandalism incidents

A Star Valley Ranch resident has been arrested and charged for the property damage that has occurred on several occasions at the Thayne Rest Stop. Lincoln County Attorney Spencer Allred said Joshua T. Beaudette, 35, was taken into custody on Wednesday, June 22. Beaudette has been charged with two felony counts and one misdemeanor count of property destruction. He has been scheduled for an initial appearance in Circuit Court on June 23.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local man arrested after threatening multiple people with machete

An Idaho Falls man was arrested June 16 after he reportedly threatened a man and a woman with a machete. Justin Roy Richards, 39, also was reportedly wanted for a felony warrant in Bannock County for a failure to appear in court for a drug possession charge. Richards had gone to the victims’ residence to pick up his belongings, according to a statement he made to an Idaho Falls Police...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police shut down Interstate 15 northbound in Pocatello following incident

POCATELLO — Interstate 15 northbound has been shut down in Pocatello because of an incident that occurred late Thursday night. Around 11:30 p.m. several police, fire and ambulance units responded to Interstate 15 northbound just north of the Pocatello Creek Road exit. Police shut down the freeway's northbound lanes and diverted traffic onto Pocatello Creek Road. The Bannock County Coroner's Office has responded to the incident. Authorities haven't yet provided any details about what happened. As of 12:40 a.m. Friday Interstate 15 northbound remained closed and several emergency responders were still on the scene. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Interstate 15 in Pocatello

POCATELLO — Interstate 15 northbound in Pocatello was shut down for several hours after an adult male pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on the freeway late Thursday night, authorities said. The collision occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 15's northbound lanes just north of the Pocatello Creek Road exit. Police shut down the freeway's northbound lanes and diverted traffic onto Pocatello Creek Road following the collision. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

