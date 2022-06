OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Owego man is charged with murder. The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of 40-year-old John Prentice, Junior on Thursday. Prentice’s arrest comes four days after the body of a woman was found in a house on Campbell Hill Road in the town of Tioga. Deputies say 62-year-old Laurie Hawthorne was shot twice.

OWEGO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO