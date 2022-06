COMMERCE CITY — It was a moment Taylor Kornieck had been striving toward since childhood. And she wasted little time creating a memory that will last a lifetime. Returning to Colorado for the first time since she became the third overall pick in the 2020 NWSL draft, the former CU Buffs star made the most of her debut with the U.S. women’s national team on Saturday night, coming off the bench to cap the scoring for the U.S. with a late header goal in a 3-0 victory against Colombia.

