Esther Melvin Hinsey, 1922-2022

Esther Melvin Hinsey, a Toledo elementary teacher who brought creativity and purpose to her Point Place classroom, died June 9 in Waterford at Levis Commons, Perrysburg. She was 99.

She was in declining health and under hospice care since mid-April, her daughter, Pat Lewinski, said.

Mrs. Hinsey, formerly of Point Place and Perrysburg Township, retired in 1985 from Edgewater Elementary School, where she taught third and fourth grade. She’d begun her education studies in home economics at what is now Morehead State University in her native Kentucky, following the example of her sister, Minnie Mae Hoflich.

“Elementary education was much more of what she had an interest in,” said Ms. Lewinski, who was a Toledo Public Schools teacher and administrator.

With third and fourth graders, “she wasn’t starting from scratch,” Ms. Lewinski said, “yet she was still able to mold kids and influence kids.”

As a unit on the California Gold Rush approached, Mrs. Hinsey enlisted her own children to spray-paint rocks gold, which she buried at the school. She set up a trough in which they could pan for faux gold. For a unit about the 50 states, she had students write to each governor, ask for details on the state rock — and request a sample. The governors obliged, and from those samples, a rock garden in the shape of the United States was created outside Edgewater.

“She was so creative and energetic,” said Mary Bodie, who taught with her at Edgewater. “She left her imprint on so many children. So many children other teachers might give up on, she stuck with them.”

But she made sure students did not mistake her kindness for weakness.

“She meant business, and those kids knew she meant business,” Ms. Lewinski said. “She took the most pride in the fact that she always gave her best. She was always trying to find a new way to help kids learn and understand.”

Mrs. Hinsey also won the respect of colleagues.

“We had a wonderful staff at Edgewater School, and she was one of the leaders of that staff,” said Marilyn Jacob, who taught at Edgewater. “We started out as colleagues and became friends.”

Mrs. Hinsey was born Nov. 30, 1922 in Russell, Ky., to Fredrica and James Melvin and was a graduate of Russell High School. Her Morehead State studies were interrupted by her mother’s death. She moved with her father when his railroad job brought him to Walbridge. She taught at Glann School in the former Adams Township and was a substitute teacher when her children were in grade school.

She had a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from the University of Toledo.

She was dedicated to her church, Messiah Lutheran. Her interest in politics led her to volunteer in the office of U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D., Toledo).

“Because of that, she was able to attend Barack Obama’s first inauguration,” Ms. Lewinski said. “She was very proud of that, and she liked to share that story with people.”

She and Raymond Hinsey married July 2, 1947. He died Jan. 17, 2001.

Surviving are her sons Raymond Hinsey and Lee Hinsey; daughter, Patricia Lewinski; seven grandchildren, and two great-granddaughters.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Messiah Lutheran Church.

The family suggests tributes to Messiah Lutheran Church or Edgewater Elementary’s school library.