Patched potholes leave gravel mess in Urbana front yards

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — The City of Urbana is using technology you may not recognize to fill potholes. The past four years, the city has used a spraypatcher to patch certain potholes.

Vince Gustafson, the Urbana Public Works Deputy Director, said this is a more efficient way to fill potholes. It involves one person in an air conditioned truck instead of three or four pouring asphalt by hand. Public Works prefers to use this method when they can since it takes fewer staff members.

Spray patching uses compressed air to clean the pothole. Then, it is prepped with liquified asphalt. A crushed aggregate material is sprayed in. Gustafson said this method of pothole patching is longer lasting than other methods.

But, this patch work is leaving behind a lot of gravel in one Urbana neighborhood. As cars drive down streets with lots of repaired holes, it sounds like a gravel road. Neighbors said it often ends up in their yards and driveways, making it harder to mow the lawn and leaving a mess on their cars.

“It may be an inconvenience. I would hope that it’s a short term inconvenience for long term permanent patch repair on streets that we may not be able to do a full reconstruction project on,” Gustafson said.

If you have excess gravel on your neighborhood roads or on your property, you can call the City of Urbana Public Works at (217) 384-2342. Visit their website for more information.

