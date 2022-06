Clarendon City Secretary Machiel Covey has been named the Clerk of the Year by the Panhandle Chapter of the Texas Municipal Clerks Association. Covey has served TMCA for 13 years in different offices. In addition to her work with the association, a large factor in Covey’s recognition was the proactive protocols she helped implement during the COVID-19 pandemic. The City of Clarendon was in out in front during the pandemic, and some of the things implemented here were later duplicated in other Panhandle cities.

CLARENDON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO