California State

The Aquifer: Local Agencies Say the Coachella Valley’s Water Supply Is Secure Despite the Ongoing Drought—but the State’s Water-Use Restrictions Still Apply

By Coachella Valley Independent
calmatters.network
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 24, the California State Water Resources Control Board announced some of the strictest water-conservation rules in the state’s history, following an executive order issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom to address the worsening drought across our state. These regulations are the latest in a series of efforts...

calmatters.network

Comments / 0

calmatters.network

Imperial County Not Monkeying Around with Outbreak

No incidents of monkeypox have been found in Imperial County as of yet and the risk of catching it is low, but three confirmed cases have been found in San Diego County and one possible but unconfirmed case in Riverside County as of Thursday, June 23. Local health officials aren’t...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
calmatters.network

Tunnel Vision: What's Next in the Governor's Plan to Reconnect the Delta?

California water officials are set to release the first environmental review of a controversial Delta replenishment project — a plan in the works for decades that has alternately been called awater intake or a critical update to shore up state supplies. Known as the Delta Transportation Project , a tunnel supported by Gov. Gavin Newsom would take water from the Sacramento River and bypass the vast Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta , channeling flows directly to pumps in the southern Delta or directly into the Betania Reservoir at the northern end of the California Aqueduct. The tunnel proposal, still in the early stages of environmental review, is the latest scaled-down iteration of the contentious twin tunnel project that Newsom killed in 2019. The goal, according to state officials, is to make the state water project less vulnerable to the sea ​​level rise, earthquakes and extreme droughts and changes in precipitation from climate change. The Delta provides water to 27 million Californians and 750,000 acres of farmland. The massive system transports water from the Sacramento-San Joaquin River to irrigation agencies and districts in the San Joaquin Valley, Southern California, the Central Coast and the Bay Area. What would a Delta tunnel mean for California? “Ask me that after the EIR (environmental impact review) is out,” said Greg Gartrell, former Contra Costa Water District water manager and consulting engineer. "It all depends on what the rules are about how you operate." The tunnel, which runs about 4 miles, would allow the state Department of Water Resources to funnel additional water south to reservoirs, farms and cities. State officials say it would be especially beneficial during storms, when endangered species protection and other restrictions could limit pumping from the existing facility to the south. If the tunnel had existed during the storms of late 2021, the state agency estimates that it would have sent an additional 236,000 gallons of water for storage — enough to supply 2.5 million people for a year. Efforts to channel water around the Delta have been in the works for decades under various names, dating back to the bypass canal first proposed in the 1960s and rejected by California voters in the 1980s. The expensive proposals have been controversial ever since , with critics concerned that bypassing the Delta could worsen salinity and stagnation, and that years of construction could drive residents and tourists away from the region.
CALIFORNIA STATE
calmatters.network

California at odds over solving most intractable problems

“Mental illness. Substance abuse. Homelessness. These are all existential crises we have to address with urgency.”. That was Gov. Gavin Newsom’s response to a key legislative committee on Tuesday passing his controversial proposal to allow courts to compel people with serious mental illnesses and substance use disorders into treatment — the state’s latest attempt to mitigate spiraling homelessness and drug overdose epidemics that are top of mind for many voters as the November general election approaches.
CALIFORNIA STATE
calmatters.network

Controversy over Asian American education embroils Capitol

Move over, ethnic studies and “woke math” — there’s a new education controversy in California. A bill that would encourage schools to teach students in grades 1 through 12 about Asian American and Pacific Islander contributions to the history of California and America has stalled in the state Legislature — despite bipartisan support and the backing of California’s most prominent Asian American officials, including Attorney General Rob Bonta, Treasurer Fiona Ma and Controller Betty Yee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
calmatters.network

The Cannabis Industry Battles Its Way In California's Best Cities

Working regular night shifts has distorted Samantha Kadera's sleep schedule, so the ER doctor smokes cannabis several times a week to wind down before bed. It's a common habit among the young parents Kadera meets in Manhattan Beach, the upscale Los Angeles suburb she moved to last year to raise her two school-age children in a more familiar environment. But there are no dispensaries in the city; officials banned them five years ago after voters legalized recreational cannabis in California, concerned about attracting criminal activity and advertising directed at minors. So Kadera stops at a store on her way to and from the Westside LA hospital where she works. Changes are coming if Manhattan Beach residents pass an initiative this fall to allow up to two licensed cannabis businesses to operate in the area. It's sparked an escalating battle between a local businessman eager to grab a new market and city leaders determined to protect what they see as the character of their community. “They like to keep us in a bubble,” Kadera, 40, said one night as she walked her dog along the Strand, a beachside path lined with multimillion-dollar homes. “But the reality is that there is widespread use, so it would be nice to have it around here.” Rapidly changing attitudes, and a fledgling legal industry still struggling to stabilize , have put cannabis back on the ballot across the state, six years after voters approved Proposition 64 to empower Californians who have at least 21 years of age to buy it, grow it, and use it for recreational purposes. A provision in that measure from 2016 gave local governments discretion to ban cannabis businesses, and the vast majority of them did so. More than 60% of cities and counties don't allow retail sales, according to the state , and while most of California's most populous places allow dispensaries, there are strict limits on many of them. Desperate to expand where they can operate and compete with a still-dominant illicit market, many in the cannabis industry have pushed state leaders to repeal Prop. 64 and open up the entirety of California to retail sales. But there's nowhere to start in the state Capitol, where local control generally rules on a day-to-day basis. A bill this session that would have only required local governments to allow medical cannabis businesses was quickly reduced to a guarantee for patient access to delivery options. So frustrated cannabis users and companies are turning their attention to the local level, launching municipal campaigns to open the lockdowns, one at a time. 'Voters have lost patience' Hirsh Jain, founder of cannabis consulting firm Ananda Strategy, has tracked around two dozen cities over the past year, from Red Bluff to Sausalito and Santee , where citizen initiative campaigns qualify for the ballot or pressure local officials to develop their own ordinances to regulate and tax cannabis sales. “The ballot initiative is a way to get elected officials to face reality in the face of what their citizens are demanding,” Jain said, pointing to a fall 2019 survey from the UC Berkeley Institute of Government Studies that found that the Public support for legal cannabis had only increased since Prop. 64. Nearly two-thirds of those surveyed were in favor of allowing commercial dispensaries in their communities. “Voters have lost patience,” he said. "They may be willing to give their elected officials a little slack, but after a while, they're going to take matters into their own hands." We meet Elliot Lewis, a self-described "aggressive, unscrupulous trader to the core" and founder of the Catalyst Cannabis Co., which operates 11 dispensaries, mostly in Southern California. He and other company executives are aggressively pursuing a strategy to break through cities that are banning retail cannabis sales. They have funded initiatives to require dispensary licenses in Manhattan Beach and three of its neighbors in the South Bay, Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach, and El Segundo, each of which represents a crown jewel of the untapped legal cannabis market: wealthy and touristy, with a voter base that strongly supported Prop. 64 . Voters in all four cities will have a chance to weigh in on whether to allow cannabis sales in November or next March. In his profane and jealous style, alternately hilarious and intimidating, Lewis defends his approach as more than just a business venture. It's a political statement, a frontal assault on the principle of local control that he believes the "Karens and Chadwick Moneybags" who run city governments worship with biblical reverence, often flouting the will of their own constituents. “You're talking about people donating at cocktail parties. I don't think they understand where the spirit of this age is as far as the younger generation," Lewis said. "Metaphorically, you have to put a gun to their heads, because that's how they operate." 'It doesn't fit in with our community' The growing tension over the future of cannabis access in California is perhaps best captured at Manhattan Beach , a surfing hotspot of 35,000 residents, most famous for its iconic concrete pier . Although 62% of city voters support Prop. 64, officials are skeptical about cannabis dispensaries. City council members say there hasn't been a groundswell of retail demand among their constituents, including some who complain they were duped into signing initiative petitions. “It's about money. There is a lot of money in the South Bay and dispensary owners know it,” Mayor Steve Napolitano told CalMatters in an email. "So why have pot shops that residents don't need or don't want, just to make a few owners rich?"
CALIFORNIA STATE
calmatters.network

What happens if Californians pass two sports betting initiatives?

Come November, Californians will likely face the question: Should sports betting be legalized?. And then, a bit further down their ballot, there’s a good chance they’ll get asked again: Should sports betting be legalized?. Yep. Odds are that two measures to legalize sports betting will appear on November’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
calmatters.network

Lawmakers Soften California's Nursing Home Bill; sponsors withdraw their support

A group of advocates that has long fought to reform the state's troubled nursing home licensing system is now seeking to kill legislation it sponsored, calling the amended bill "a step backwards." “Instead of the major reform the nursing home licensing system needs, AB 1502 now codifies and supports the current system, a system that has fed the worst operators in the state,” wrote Patricia McGinnis, executive director of California Advocates. for Nursing Home Reform. His strongly worded opposition letter went to Dr. Richard Pan, chairman of the Senate Health Committee scheduled to hear the bill this afternoon. But the bill's authors and other elder care advocates say the amended bill still represents important progress in the state's efforts to better regulate who owns and operates nursing homes. Democratic Assemblymembers Al Muratsuchi of Los Angeles and Jim Wood of Santa Rosa, co-authors of the bill, said Tuesday that they intend to move the bill forward, despite new opposition from its sponsors. And even in the 48 hours leading up to today's hearing, Muratsuchi said he was still tweaking key details in hopes of finding a middle ground that all sides could agree on. The advocates of reform themselves are divided. Dr. Michael Wasserman, a geriatrician and public policy chair of the California Association for Long-Term Care Medicine, said his organization supports the amended bill, which he sees as "an incredibly positive step forward." Still, the sea change by California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform raises questions about the fate of a bill they had until recently championed as a way to improve the state's nursing home ownership and licensing system. Getting this far has been a political battle, involving emotional audiences and strategic alliances. Last year, a CalMatters investigation revealed an opaque state licensing process plagued by indecision, confusion and years of delays . The stories highlighted the Department of Public Health's controversial treatment of California's second-largest nursing home owner, Los Angeles businessman Shlomo Rechnitz, and his network of companies. The department allowed Rechnitz and his companies to unofficially operate 18 Country Villa facilities for years while their license applications remained in "pending" status; in five Windsor homes, the state has allowed Rechnitz and his companies to operate facilities despite the state's outright denial of their license applications. The Department of Public Health has a wide range of responsibilities in nursing homes. In addition to licensing, the department is responsible for routinely inspecting the state's 1,200 nursing homes to ensure they meet federal standards. It also conducts complaint investigations and can cite facilities for violating federal or state regulations and impose fines. Department representatives declined Tuesday to comment on the pending legislation. The original language of the bill would have established strict suitability standards, including 10-year history checks for new owners, a public process to investigate them, and annual reports to the Legislature by the Department of Public Health. The amended language removes some of these provisions, has shorter background checks, and institutes smaller discretionary financial penalties rather than larger penalties. But Wasserman said he believes the amended bill will still serve to increase transparency and allow the state to more effectively hold landlords and license holders accountable. He feared that the bill, as originally drafted, might have been mired in litigation for years and might have proved difficult to implement. And Muratsuchi, who has worked closely with California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform, said he has worked in recent days to change some language to address the organization's concerns. He said that some of the most important aspects of the original legislation remain intact. Specifically, it would close loopholes so owners can't buy nursing homes without first obtaining a license, and set time limits so that the process of changing ownership isn't delayed for years, as has been the case with country houses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
calmatters.network

One Texas Judge Wants Children and Families Better Served by a State Too Often Leaving Them Behind

There is a sense of serendipity for Travis County Judge Aurora Martinez Jones, as she presides over the Texas courtroom where a history-making lawsuit in the 1940s helped bring an end to legal segregation. Today, she is the first Black woman to preside over the 126th District Court, and the first judge to oversee a docket fully devoted to the region’s struggling children and families.
TEXAS STATE
calmatters.network

Ortega, Kumagai set for November runoff in Assembly District 20 race

In the four-candidate race for a newly redrawn State Assembly district representing part of the Tri-Valley, voters chose longtime labor leader Liz Ortega as the top candidate and Dublin City Council member Shawn Kumagai in second place to advance to a runoff election this fall. The most recent vote count...
DUBLIN, CA

Comments / 0

