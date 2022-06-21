The Aquifer: Local Agencies Say the Coachella Valley’s Water Supply Is Secure Despite the Ongoing Drought—but the State’s Water-Use Restrictions Still Apply

Working regular night shifts has distorted Samantha Kadera's sleep schedule, so the ER doctor smokes cannabis several times a week to wind down before bed. It's a common habit among the young parents Kadera meets in Manhattan Beach, the upscale Los Angeles suburb she moved to last year to raise her two school-age children in a more familiar environment. But there are no dispensaries in the city; officials banned them five years ago after voters legalized recreational cannabis in California, concerned about attracting criminal activity and advertising directed at minors. So Kadera stops at a store on her way to and from the Westside LA hospital where she works. Changes are coming if Manhattan Beach residents pass an initiative this fall to allow up to two licensed cannabis businesses to operate in the area. It's sparked an escalating battle between a local businessman eager to grab a new market and city leaders determined to protect what they see as the character of their community. “They like to keep us in a bubble,” Kadera, 40, said one night as she walked her dog along the Strand, a beachside path lined with multimillion-dollar homes. “But the reality is that there is widespread use, so it would be nice to have it around here.” Rapidly changing attitudes, and a fledgling legal industry still struggling to stabilize , have put cannabis back on the ballot across the state, six years after voters approved Proposition 64 to empower Californians who have at least 21 years of age to buy it, grow it, and use it for recreational purposes. A provision in that measure from 2016 gave local governments discretion to ban cannabis businesses, and the vast majority of them did so. More than 60% of cities and counties don't allow retail sales, according to the state , and while most of California's most populous places allow dispensaries, there are strict limits on many of them. Desperate to expand where they can operate and compete with a still-dominant illicit market, many in the cannabis industry have pushed state leaders to repeal Prop. 64 and open up the entirety of California to retail sales. But there's nowhere to start in the state Capitol, where local control generally rules on a day-to-day basis. A bill this session that would have only required local governments to allow medical cannabis businesses was quickly reduced to a guarantee for patient access to delivery options. So frustrated cannabis users and companies are turning their attention to the local level, launching municipal campaigns to open the lockdowns, one at a time. 'Voters have lost patience' Hirsh Jain, founder of cannabis consulting firm Ananda Strategy, has tracked around two dozen cities over the past year, from Red Bluff to Sausalito and Santee , where citizen initiative campaigns qualify for the ballot or pressure local officials to develop their own ordinances to regulate and tax cannabis sales. “The ballot initiative is a way to get elected officials to face reality in the face of what their citizens are demanding,” Jain said, pointing to a fall 2019 survey from the UC Berkeley Institute of Government Studies that found that the Public support for legal cannabis had only increased since Prop. 64. Nearly two-thirds of those surveyed were in favor of allowing commercial dispensaries in their communities. “Voters have lost patience,” he said. "They may be willing to give their elected officials a little slack, but after a while, they're going to take matters into their own hands." We meet Elliot Lewis, a self-described "aggressive, unscrupulous trader to the core" and founder of the Catalyst Cannabis Co., which operates 11 dispensaries, mostly in Southern California. He and other company executives are aggressively pursuing a strategy to break through cities that are banning retail cannabis sales. They have funded initiatives to require dispensary licenses in Manhattan Beach and three of its neighbors in the South Bay, Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach, and El Segundo, each of which represents a crown jewel of the untapped legal cannabis market: wealthy and touristy, with a voter base that strongly supported Prop. 64 . Voters in all four cities will have a chance to weigh in on whether to allow cannabis sales in November or next March. In his profane and jealous style, alternately hilarious and intimidating, Lewis defends his approach as more than just a business venture. It's a political statement, a frontal assault on the principle of local control that he believes the "Karens and Chadwick Moneybags" who run city governments worship with biblical reverence, often flouting the will of their own constituents. “You're talking about people donating at cocktail parties. I don't think they understand where the spirit of this age is as far as the younger generation," Lewis said. "Metaphorically, you have to put a gun to their heads, because that's how they operate." 'It doesn't fit in with our community' The growing tension over the future of cannabis access in California is perhaps best captured at Manhattan Beach , a surfing hotspot of 35,000 residents, most famous for its iconic concrete pier . Although 62% of city voters support Prop. 64, officials are skeptical about cannabis dispensaries. City council members say there hasn't been a groundswell of retail demand among their constituents, including some who complain they were duped into signing initiative petitions. “It's about money. There is a lot of money in the South Bay and dispensary owners know it,” Mayor Steve Napolitano told CalMatters in an email. "So why have pot shops that residents don't need or don't want, just to make a few owners rich?"

