Portland, OR

Win Tickets ($28): Madame Golong & The Thunder Snatch @ The Goodfoot Pub & Lounge | The Funkadelic Groove Queen

pdxpipeline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrystal Martin (Madame Golong) is the Queen of the beat– an iconic female drummer, music producer, vocalist, composer, songwriter, music director, and en`tertainer. As a one woman band she has opened...

www.pdxpipeline.com

pdxpipeline.com

Topaz Farm Summer Harvest Fest 2022 Outdoor Music Series on Sauvie Island | La Luz, Joseph, Fruition & More!

Nothing says summer like a warm evening with friends and family on Sauvie Island, listening to live music and enjoying farm-fresh food and drinks – all under an open sky!. The second annual Topaz Farm Summer Harvest Fest series features another showcase of internationally-known recording and touring artists performing under the massive Historic Topaz Farm Oak Tree.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

These Are Portland’s Best New Bands

In March 2020, every member of Portland band Glitterfox got COVID-19. Yet with sickness came a symptom never reported by the CDC: the urge to create music. For Glitterfox, downtime meant having more hours to work on the songs that would eventually form their most recent album, Night. And their pandemic-defying desire to create wasn’t an outlier.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
WWEEK

The Jolly Roger, Southeast Portland’s Iconic Lounge, Preps for the Long Dive

Fittingly, perhaps, for an iconic establishment that’s lazily drifted about Southeast Portland for 60 years without ever attracting much notice, the Jolly Roger has announced a fateful last call, but all relevant information regarding the date of departure remains shrouded in mystery. Rob Jackson, co-owner of the Jolly alongside...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Yo, dumb-ass biker bro.

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I doubt you'd have the balls to blow through red lights on your motorcycle (as you did yesterday along East Burnside) if you didn't have your slack-jawed biker bro with you. We all know that bikers who do that — especially at famously dangerous intersections at rush hour, with pedestrians everywhere — have severe compensation issues (small brain, small nubbin). Obviously, traffic laws in Portland no longer apply, but the fact that you run red lights on your throbbing, pulsing, rumbling crotch rocket in broad daylight, endangering others, just shows everyone around you what total tool you are. $5 says you or your rumble buddy's name is Josh or Justin or Jason. Bet.
PORTLAND, OR
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Popular Places to Visit in Portland

The untouched natural beauty of Portland makes it one of the most beautiful parishes in Jamaica. Unlike many other bustling tourist towns, Portland is known for its natural attractions, including beaches, waterfalls, and mountains. The quiet atmosphere of the parish also adds to the appeal for many tourists and locals, especially those who want to escape busy hotels and cities. If you feel like exploring the parish of Portland, check out these places that you can visit.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

What to Do in Portland (June 22-28, 2022)

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of the OUTwright Theatre Festival by checking out this production of Ernie Lijoi’s new play, which was inspired by two years he spent working in a COVID ICU. The Back Door Theatre, 4319 SE Hawthorne Blvd., fusetheatreensemble.com. 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday and 3 pm Sunday through June 26. Free.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Where to Eat This Week

1910 S River Drive, 503-446-3500, doughzonedumplinghouse.com. 11 am-10 pm daily. Dough Zone, a Seattle dim sum darling with its first Portland outpost, must have come in with some industrial-sized sage sticks to cleanse the former Lucier space: Early on, it seems to have what it takes to lift the yearslong funk there. Despite the remaining opulence, this is a casual business—a place to go with friends and order a smorgasbord. Fill a table with spicy beef pancake rolls, Berkshire-Duroc pork-and-shrimp steamed dumplings, and xiao long bao, which at $7.95 for an order of six is the best deal in town.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Sandwich Week Is NOW! Take a Look at These Delicious Sandies!

IT'S A FACT: The pinnacle of human ingenuity is undoubtedly THE SANDWICH. And at long last, it's time to celebrate humankind's greatest feat with DC Structures presents the Portland Mercury's Sandwich Week! And if you love sandwiches, you are gonna lose your damn mind, because starting RIGHT NOW and through Sunday June 26, Portlanders will be feasting on delectable, original sandwiches built by 30 of the city's most creative sandwich makers... and if that's not enough, each of those sammies can be had for a mere $8! Are you dreaming? NO, YOU ARE NOT!
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

So Much Coast, So Little Summer

Whether you’ve got a calendar full of vacation days or just a weekend to spend on sabbatical, the Oregon Coast is the destination of choice for summering Portlanders in the know. With a rich, diverse variety of accommodations, attractions, multiple ocean-front Pelican Brewing locations dotting the shoreline, it’s hard to deny the allure of Oregon’s ethereal windswept coastline as a top shelf vacation destination. For newly minted Oregonians yet to experience the breathtaking grandeur and overwhelming spectacle of the Oregon Coast, or for Portlanders in want of quick coastal refresher, consider referring to this quick guide as you plan your next oceanic getaway and your best beachfront pint.
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Portland Mercury

A city with no soul.

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. In 60s, Portland's city elites and developers laid waste to vast stretches of North Portland, Albina, the SW Italian neighborhood, and neighborhoods where Memorial Coliseum sits today. In the...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Portland Bans Fireworks Ahead Of Independence Day

PORTLAND, Ore. – The City of Portland has banned fireworks. Portland Fire and Rescue says it’s due to annual fires, injuries, and deaths associated with there use. The ban also includes aerial luminary devices or pyrotechnics. It’s encouraged the public instead watches the Waterfront Blues Festival fireworks show...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland air conditioning company gives advice ahead of heat wave

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland is expecting to get hot temperatures this weekend. You may want to turn on your air conditioner or you may be in the market for one. Roth Heating & Cooling says if you plan on getting a unit installed, use the mild weather to your advantage and get it done before the high temps come.
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Use it or lose it!

This INSIDER article is brought to you by Lolly Elliot at Beaverton Lodge-Retirement Residence INSIDER-senior living-sponsored content. Isn't it amazing to watch kids play, jump, run and even fall? As seniors, we are careful not to fall and honestly, when was the last time you jumped?. According to America's Health...
BEAVERTON, OR

