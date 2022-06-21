Win Tickets ($28): Madame Golong & The Thunder Snatch @ The Goodfoot Pub & Lounge | The Funkadelic Groove Queen

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I doubt you'd have the balls to blow through red lights on your motorcycle (as you did yesterday along East Burnside) if you didn't have your slack-jawed biker bro with you. We all know that bikers who do that — especially at famously dangerous intersections at rush hour, with pedestrians everywhere — have severe compensation issues (small brain, small nubbin). Obviously, traffic laws in Portland no longer apply, but the fact that you run red lights on your throbbing, pulsing, rumbling crotch rocket in broad daylight, endangering others, just shows everyone around you what total tool you are. $5 says you or your rumble buddy's name is Josh or Justin or Jason. Bet.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO