GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Catholic Diocese of Green Bay addressed the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade Friday, expressing gratitude for this decision. “The most fundamental, foundational right is the right to be born and the right to live,” The Very Reverend John Girotti, vicar general and moderator of the curia for the Diocese of Green Bay, said. “Without this right, no other right applies. We are not free if we don’t have a right to live. There are signs of hope, and today’s decision is one of them.”

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO