Tucker Carlson Can't Get Stephen Colbert And His Puppet Off His Mind

Fox News host Tucker Carlson largely ignored Tuesday’s explosive developments during the Jan. 6 House select committee hearings and instead continued his attacks on late-night host Stephen Colbert.

Colbert’s team was arrested at a congressional office building on Thursday, and Carlson called the antics “attack on democracy.”

Carlson, who said the entry was an “insurrection” and “exactly like what happened on Jan. 6″ on Friday , asked why the “Late Show” crew didn’t see similar consequences compared to those of the rioters who attempted to overthrow the 2020 presidential election by attacking the U.S. Capitol while Congress met to certify electoral votes.

CBS, in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter last week, said the seven-person crew ― a group that included Robert Smigel, the voice of Triumph the Insult Comic Dog ― was there for “authorized and pre-arranged” interviews and, after a final interview, were in the halls to continue filming before their arrest.

Carlson, on an episode of his show Tuesday, claimed the crew’s objective was to “break into,” “harass lawmakers” and “disrupt” congressional business in the building, Mediaite reported .

“All seven of them were charged with unlawful entry,” Carlson noted.

“That’s the identical charge that hundreds of Jan. 6 defendants have been prosecuted for. But, unlike Jan. 6 defendants, Colbert’s employees were not sent to the D.C. jail for a year and a half in solitary confinement. No, they were released after a night behind bars, and then they fled back to New York. Why is that?”

Carlson also asked whether what Colbert’s crew did was “different” from what rioters did on Jan. 6, 2021.

His line of inquiry also dug into the comedic side of Colbert’s crew, specifically Smigel.

Carlson joked that a man who put his feet up on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk was funnier than the voice behind the popular dog puppet.

“Be honest, it’s not even close. The guy at Pelosi’s desk is hilarious compared to the guy with the talking dog,” Carlson said.

Colbert, during his Monday show, questioned people drawing comparisons between his crew and rioters.

He said comparing his staffers, including a “cigar-chomping” dog’s actions, to the Capitol attackers is “a shameful and grotesque insult” to the people who died during the attack.

“And it obscenely trivializes the service and the courage the Capitol Police showed on that terrible day.”

You can hear Colbert discuss his crew’s arrest for “puppetry in the first degree” below.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.