How much do individual awards actually mean to professional hockey players?. If you were to ask Auston Matthews — who won the Hart Trophy and the Ted Lindsay Award on Tuesday night — if he’d turn in both trophies for a Stanley Cup, he’d probably quickly say yes. If you asked Connor McDavid if he’d throw away his Art Ross Trophy win for a lap around the ice with hockey’s ultimate prize, he likely wouldn’t hesitate when responding ‘of course’. That’s how important holding that team trophy is to these individuals; both recognize how hard it is to win.

NHL ・ 21 HOURS AGO