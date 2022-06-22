ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham OKs $570 million city budget with 1-year pilot for ShotSpotter

 2 days ago

The Durham City Council signed off on a budget Tuesday night and with it, a new crime-fighting tool.

The plan, which goes into effect on July 1, totals $570.4 million.

City employees will get a 3% pay increase.

The budget also gives the green light to a one-year pilot of the ShotSpotter technology.

ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection system that would give police officers a precise location of gunshots, allowing for faster police response times.

Property taxes will increase by 0.6 cents in the new budget--up to 55.77 cents per $100 of assessed value.

Full details about Durham's budget can be found here .

