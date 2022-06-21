ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

January 6 committee argues Trump schemed to find votes and fake electors

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican officials in Pennsylvania and Michigan described the aggressive push from allies of then-President Trump to intervene in the 2020...

www.nbcnews.com

Thomas Robinson
1d ago

umm the 84 people under investigation for signed bogus documents that trump won the 2020 election. a1/3 are prominent state house republicans. oh. that proof.

Trump Gets the January 6 Trial He Long Dodged

Tonight Congress began its second prosecution of former President Donald Trump for his role in the events of the January 6, 2021, insurrection. The first occurred barely a month after the Capitol siege, when the Senate held an abbreviated impeachment trial that resulted in his acquittal. Last year, the Democrats leading the prosecution chose not to call witnesses. “People want to get home for Valentine’s Day,” Senator Chris Coons of Delaware reportedly told the impeachment managers, infuriating those who were hoping that the Senate would hold Trump accountable and bar him from ever running for public office again.
Trump’s ‘Costanza problem’: Under oath, MAGA aide says 45 knew he was lying about election

During its second public hearing, the Jan. 6 committee argued that Donald Trump acted with illicit intent when he spread election lies, undercutting his “Costanza defense” that he was not lying because he truly believed he won. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to discuss the extent of Trump’s election lies and what this evidence means for him going forward. June 13, 2022.
New email shows Trump campaign ordered fake Georgia electors to plot in “complete secrecy”

Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) There were several states that attempted to replace the electors chosen by voters in the 2020 election. It was part of a plot by former President Donald Trump's campaign and legal team to somehow overthrow the election simply by having supporters push their way into the rooms where the electors were.
Damning: Jan. 6 probe reveals Trump was directly involved in fake electors plot

New evidence shows allies of Donald Trump attempted to ambush then-Vice President Mike Pence on the Senate floor on Jan. 6 with an alternate slate of electors in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results. Other new testimony at the Jan. 6 hearing revealed that Trump was directly involved in the fraudulent electors plot. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Georgia U.S. Attorney Michael J. Moore and The Washington Post’s Libby Casey to discuss the significance of the evidence unveiled at the Jan. 6 committee’s latest public hearing.June 22, 2022.
Pence told Trump 'many times' that overturn election was illegal, ex-VP's aide says

Former vice president Mike Pence told Donald Trump "many times" that overturning the 2020 election was illegal, according to Mr Pence's ex-chief of staff.The committee investigating Mr Trump's role in the Capitol insurrection on 6 January 2021 heard testimony from Marc Short, one of Mr Pence's closest aides, who described the frequency with which Mr Pence told Mr Trump that the plan was unconstitutional.Mr Short said that Mr Pence had been "very consistent" in conveying his position to the then-president.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
