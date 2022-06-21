ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Alvarez, Tucker help Astros to 8-2 interleague win over Mets

By Kristie Rieken Ap Sports Writer
ABC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON -- Yordan Alvarez hit a two-run homer and Kyle Tucker had three RBIs to give the Houston Astros an 8-2 win over the New York Mets in an interleague matchup between two of the top teams in the majors Tuesday night. The Astros trail only the Yankees in...

abcnews.go.com

