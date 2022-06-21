ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch the Latest Thor Love and Thunder Teaser Trailer

IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's another look at Thor: Love and Thunder....

IGN

Thor: Love and Thunder Test Audience Reactions Hail Christian Bale as the Best Villain in the MCU So Far

We're less than a month away from the release of the next Marvel blockbuster in the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder. After receiving rave reviews for his previous MCU outing in Thor Ragnarok, the New Zealand filmmaker is back with the cast and crew to tackle the Marvel universe's newest threat in Gorr the God Butcher. Played by British actor Christian Bale, Gorr is a God-slaying entity who is on the hunt for more targets, which sets him on a path to face the Norse God of Thunder.
ComicBook

Tessa Thompson Reveals Which Marvel Characters She Won't Interact With in Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder boasts an impressive cast, especially when you factor in the Guardians of the Galaxy. Thor officially met the Guardians in Thor: Infinity War, as they teamed up to face Thanos and his Black Order. The final moments of Avengers: Endgame saw Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder leave Earth and set off on a new cosmic adventure with the Guardians of the Galaxy, which will be picked up on once Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters July 8th. However, Tessa Thompson recently revealed how Thor: Love and Thunder won't feature the Guardians of the Galaxy interacting with her King Valkyrie character.
The Independent

Thor: Love and Thunder star Tessa Thompson apologises to Marvel over leaked photo

Tessa Thompson has apologisesd to Disney afer a photo of her in costume for Thor: Love and Thunder was leaked online.The actor, who plays Valkyrie in the hit Marvel franchise, is set to repise the role alongside Chris Hemsworth’s Thor in the forthcoming sequel.Earlier this year, a self-taken photograph of Thompson was circulated on social media. The picture provided Marvel fans with a minor spoiler about Love and Thunder, with the character’s new look having previously been kept under wraps by the studio.Speaking to Fandango All Access, Thompson revealed that she had taken the photo herself and sent it...
hypebeast.com

New 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Trailer Gives Sneak Peek of Gorr the God Butcher Fight Sequence

Marvel has dropped yet another teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder in anticipation for their ticket sales. The sneak peek gives audiences a better look at supporting characters Valkyrie, played by Tessa Thompson and Gorr the God-Butcher, played by Christian Bale in the expected action sequence. The trailer also showcases Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster superhero moment but most noteably fans get to see a close-up look at why Gorr the God-Butcher poses such a threat to Thor.
epicstream.com

Natalie Portman Discusses Being a 'Newbie' Superhero in Thor: Love and Thunder

Natalie Portman isn't exactly a newcomer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After all, she has already starred in two MCU films before her return in Thor: Love and Thunder. However, Portman still feels like a "newbie" considering that this will be the first time we'll see her as the Mighty Thor. Not surprisingly, the Black Swan actress admitted that it took a lot of hard work to become a superhero!
IGN

Smile - Official Trailer

Get a look at Smile, a new psychological horror movie starring Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Robin Weigert, Caitlin Stasey, Kal Penn, and Rob Morgan. After witnessing a bizarre and traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter begins experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. As these terrifying encounters begin taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubled past to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. Smile, directed by Parker Finn, arrives in theaters on September 30, 2022.
epicstream.com

Chris Hemsworth Reveals Thor: Ragnarok Co-Star is His Favorite Actress

In just less than one month of anticipation, the long-awaited Thor: Love and Thunder finally arrives in theaters. Aside from Chris Hemsworth's return as the fan-beloved God of Thunder, the upcoming film will also highlight Natalie Portman's Jane Foster as Lady Thor, and the arrival of Christian Bale's menacing villain Gorr The God Butcher.
IGN

“I’ll Put Myself” – Chris Hemsworth Wants to Be in Deadpool 3 Just to Force Off Any Hugh Jackman Wolverine Cameos

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth will soon reprise his role as the Norse God of Thunder in the fourth film of Marvel's Thor franchise in Thor: Love and Thunder. The character made its live-action in 2011's Thor before becoming part of iconic Marvel teams such as The Avengers. Hemsworth is the currently the longest-serving actor in the MCU. However, he doesn't hold the record of playing a superhero character for the most amount of years, as that title goes to his Aussie brother in Hugh Jackman.
Deadline

Disney Screens New Scenes From ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water,’ Extended ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Footage – CineEurope

Click here to read the full article. Disney kicked off its CineEurope presentation in Barcelona today with 12 minutes of footage from July’s Marvel fourquel Thor: Love And Thunder, and throughout the show teased trailers and looks at its other upcoming titles including four never-before-seen scenes from James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water. Ahead of the Thor footage, Disney’s Head of Global Theatrical Distribution Tony Chambers stressed the importance of immersive storytelling and the studio’s “robust, diverse slate” which kicked off about 60 minutes of footage that was then introduced by EMEA Head of Theatrical Distribution Nick Rush and EMEA...
WWD

Tessa Thompson Goes Edgy in Gold Silk Dress at ‘Westworld’ Season Four Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Tessa Thompson is giving a nod to the dystopian themes of “Westworld” with a standout red carpet moment. The actress attended the premiere of the HBO drama’s fourth season in New York City Tuesday night wearing a gold crinkle, silk gown from emerging fashion brand Interior’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. The sheer, metallic gown was embellished with black ribbon ties. Her look was styled by styling duo Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald.More from WWDEvan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson and More at 'Westworld' Season 4 PremiereDaytime Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsAll the Looks...
Vogue

Dua Lipa Shows Off Her Best Stage Look Yet

Dua Lipa has served many killer fashion moments on her world tour, both on and off the stage. Custom catsuits from Mugler and Balenciaga, plus a John Galliano-era Dior look – sourced by London-based vintage specialist Christelle McCracken of My Runway Archive – have been her core performance looks. But for a recent Spotify concert held in Cannes, Dua swapped her slinky all-in-ones for a bespoke look by Coperni.
Deadline

Universal Teases ‘Fast & Furious X’ With First Look At Jason Momoa; Touts Packed, Diverse Slate – CineEurope

Click here to read the full article. Universal revved up exhibition at its CineEurope presentation today in Barcelona, offering a glimpse at 2023’s Fast & Furious X, including a first look at new cast members Jason Momoa and Brie Larson. The Louis Leterrier-directed 10th installment is currently in production for release next summer. That was the capper to a jam-packed Uni session that kicked off with Universal Pictures International President of Distribution Veronika Kwan Vandenberg telling exhibitors the studio has “something for everyone” as the industry “can’t survive on superheroes and big IP alone.” Championing Uni’s drive to cater to diverse...
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Will Explain Thor and Jane's Breakup

"She didn't dump me, you know. I dumped her. It was a mutual dumping." So says Thor (Chris Hemsworth) of his off-screen split with Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) in Thor: Ragnarok, explaining Portman's absence after roles in 2011's Thor and 2013's Thor: The Dark World. Eight years, seven months, and six days post-breakup, exes Thor of Asgard and Jane of Midgard will feel the love in Thor: Love and Thunder — but this time, the mortal Jane is wielding Mjolnir as the new Mighty Thor. Interviewed by Total Film, Hemsworth confirmed Love and Thunder will answer questions about the supposedly mutual dumping:
