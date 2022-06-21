Watch the Latest Thor Love and Thunder Teaser Trailer

Thor: Love and Thunder boasts an impressive cast, especially when you factor in the Guardians of the Galaxy. Thor officially met the Guardians in Thor: Infinity War, as they teamed up to face Thanos and his Black Order. The final moments of Avengers: Endgame saw Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder leave Earth and set off on a new cosmic adventure with the Guardians of the Galaxy, which will be picked up on once Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters July 8th. However, Tessa Thompson recently revealed how Thor: Love and Thunder won't feature the Guardians of the Galaxy interacting with her King Valkyrie character.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO