Watch the Latest Thor Love and Thunder Teaser Trailer

Get a look at Smile, a new psychological horror movie starring Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Robin Weigert, Caitlin Stasey, Kal Penn, and Rob Morgan. After witnessing a bizarre and traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter begins experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. As these terrifying encounters begin taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubled past to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. Smile, directed by Parker Finn, arrives in theaters on September 30, 2022.
