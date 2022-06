DAVIE - A homeowner said a brazen 'porch pirate' was caught on camera helping herself to packages in front of a Davie home. It happened Tuesday at a couple's home in the 8100 block of SW 30th Street. In a home surveillance video, you see the woman step out of a blue car, casually go to the front door of the home and steal two Amazon packages and four empty food delivery containers. "I was in shock," said Jessica Q., who was home working at the time and had no idea of the theft happening in the late afternoon. The thief...

DAVIE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO