Gov. Wolf: New Regulations Providing for Charter School Transparency, Equity, and Accountability to Take Effect
Governor Disapproves Deficient Charter Resolution. Governor Tom Wolf today announced that new regulations that would provide transparency, equity and accountability in implementation of the commonwealth’s Charter School Law (CSL) are ready for publication, after he vetoed, disapproved, and returned to the General Assembly a deficient concurrent resolution disapproving the...www.governor.pa.gov
Comments / 0