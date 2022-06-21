ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Gov. Wolf: New Regulations Providing for Charter School Transparency, Equity, and Accountability to Take Effect

pa.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Disapproves ​Deficient Charter Resolution. Governor ​Tom Wolf today ​announced that new regulations that would provide transparency, equity and accountability in implementation of the commonwealth’s Charter School Law (CSL) ​are ready for publication, after he vetoed, disapproved, and returned to the General Assembly ​a deficient concurrent resolution disapproving the...

www.governor.pa.gov

pa.gov

Pennsylvania Commissions Condemn Supreme Court Decision, Remain Committed to Protecting the Right to Choose

Following the draconian decision by the ​United States Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Pennsylvania Commissions for Women, African American, Latino, LGBTQ+, and Asian Pacific American Affairs jointly released a statement reaffirming their commitments to fighting for safe, legal, and accessible abortion in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Reacts to Dismantling of Roe v. Wade: “Elections Matter”

Governor Tom Wolf released the following statement in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization and the dismantling of the landmark Roe v. Wade, which had protected access to abortion:. “First and most importantly, it is critical that everyone understands that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

