Burbank, CA

School Dedicates Butterfly Garden to Former Teacher

By Christian Leonard
outlooknewspapers.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst published in the June 18 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Florence Nightingale Middle School in Los Angeles recently honored a Burbank man and retired teacher by naming its butterfly sanctuary after him. The school dedicated the sanctuary to David Meyerhof, who taught in the school’s 6th-grade honors...

burbankleader.outlooknewspapers.com

myburbank.com

Burbank Unified School District Announces New School Administrators

The following have been named to positions in the Burbank Unified School District:. It is our pleasure to announce Mr. Juan Noguera as the new Director. Juan was born in Nicaragua, and at an early age, he had to flee Nicaragua due to a civil war and came to start a new life in the United States. When he came to Los Angeles, his brother told him, “You have to learn English first,” and he enrolled in an ESL program at Evans Community Adult School. He studied ESL, completed high school, and graduated college. After graduating, he eventually became a teacher assistant, a teacher, then an ESL Pathway Advisor at Evans Adult School. Since then, he has done research for the American Institute for Research in Washington DC and received the CALCO Excellence in Teaching Award, UTLA Platinum Apple Award, and Administrator of the year in 2019 with LAUSD. He traveled to Washington, DC to accept a “Save Adult Ed” award from the National Council on Literacy in 2013. He has also gone to Sacramento as a representative of the California Council for Adult Education (CCAE) Los Angeles-Metro Section to speak with elected officials, advocating for adult education programs.
BURBANK, CA
pasadenaweekly.com

British Swim School opens Glendale facility

With water playing a significant recreational role in Southern California, British Swim School franchisees Arlene Faalnik and her fiancé, Doug Kraus, want to give children the opportunity to safely learn. “(Arlene and Kraus) decided to start this because it’s great for the community, but also, they would see how...
GLENDALE, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Downey Unified considering gender neutral dress code policy

DOWNEY — The Downey Unified School District will form a committee to research updating its dress code to reflect current day social issues surrounding gender identity. As it stands now, the district’s current dress code for staff and students is fairly specific, identifying protocols for both male and female clothing.
DOWNEY, CA
scvnews.com

Local Care Pastor to be Named Public Citizen of the Year

“Public Citizen of the Year” Award recipients significantly contribute to an area or population of concern to the social work profession, such as at-risk or vulnerable populations; quality of life in communities; social issues; act with courage; demonstrate outstanding leadership and exemplify social work values and ethics. “I am...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

The Luminaires Celebrate the ‘High Life’

First published in the June 16 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Members and guests of the Luminaires, a support group benefiting the Doheny Eye Institute, were recently “Back in the High Life Again” as they celebrated the return of their annual benefit luncheon at the Jonathan Club.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Unified Announces Trio of New School Principals

In an email Tuesday, Pasadena Unified School District Superintendent Brian McDonald announced the appointments of three new principals. Dr. Elisa Pérez has been selected as the new Principal of Madison Elementary School, pending Board of Education approval. Pérez has been assistant principal of Blair High School since 2019 and...
PASADENA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Boys & Girls Club’s College Program Gets Grant

First published in the June 18 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Boys & Girls Club of Burbank and Greater East Valley has received a $15,000 grant from the Bank of America for the nonprofit’s College Bound program. The comprehensive academic readiness program aims to help teens create...
BURBANK, CA
claremont-courier.com

Rhino moves on, so does Claremont

People my age — I’m 58 — tend to yammer on about how much better their lives were before things were so expensive, politics were a literal blood sport, and our kids played outside joyously, in the dirt, with a rock, a tin can, and a half-roll of electrical tape.
CLAREMONT, CA
#Harvard#The Dedication#Elementary School#Stanford University#The Science Department#Lausd
signalscv.com

Schools prepare to roll out universal pre-K

Children ages 3 to 5 will have greater opportunities to learn and prepare for their futures as local school districts across California seek to develop and receive funds for universal prekindergarten under the state Department of Education. Almost a year after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 130, as part...
CALIFORNIA STATE
outlooknewspapers.com

Hoover High School Recognizes ’22 Graduates

First published in the June 18 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Herbert Hoover High School recently held a graduation ceremony for its Class of 2022 on Ferguson Field. A music-packed opening kicked off the special occasion with performances by the Herbert Hoover jazz band, Hoover string orchestra and Principal’s Own Orchestra Band, all conducted by Dylan Koester.
KPBS

LA: A QUEER HISTORY

Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 9 - 11 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with PBS Video App. LA: A QUEER HISTORY, a two-part documentary film, uncovers the history of how Los Angeles became the forefront of the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement as activists share their groundbreaking stories of resistance in one-on-one interviews and rare archival footage.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Outdoor Fire At Home In Santa Clarita Prompts Firefighter Response

An electrical panel fire affected the yard of a Santa Clarita home Thursday afternoon. At around 7 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a house fire in the 24000 block of Rotunda Road in Santa Clarita, according to Supervisor Michael Pittman with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “The...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Thought I Would Die When My Son Left for College

EUGENE, Ore. – Here I am, the cheery existentialist, stirring my motel coffee with a toothbrush. Interstate motel rooms. Thirty bucks a night just in local taxes. Eight pillows to a bed (in case of orgies?) Yet, no stirring sticks for my coffee. Barely a Bible to ponder as I drift off to a restless sleep.
EUGENE, OR
outlooknewspapers.com

College Access Plan Named Nonprofit of the Year

First published in the June 16 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. College Access Plan was recently named the 2022 41st Assembly District’s Nonprofit of the Year by Assemblyman Chris Holden. “It is my pleasure to recognize College Access Plan as the 41st Assembly District’s Nonprofit of the Year,”...
PASADENA, CA
beverlypress.com

Roxbury Drive home to be razed

In a 4-1 decision, the Beverly Hills City Council voted against a last-ditch effort to save a home located at 1001 N. Roxbury Drive on June 21, paving the way for the beloved house to be demolished. The structure has been the subject of contention for months in Beverly Hills,...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
easyreadernews.com

Obagi recall group reaches signature count in Redondo

Proponents of the effort to recall city councilman Zein Obagi, Jr., turned in 2,778 signatures to the city clerk’s office Wednesday morning – over the needed threshold of 2,402 to put it on the ballot. The signatures will now be reviewed by the county. If enough are verified,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Thrillist

The Best Airbnbs Within 3 Hours of Los Angeles

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. While Los Angeles has enough weekend activities to last a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Racist and Antisemitic Flyers Found in Westwood

Residents of the Los Angeles neighborhood of Westwood discovered antisemitic and racist flyers apparently distributed by the same group behind a spate of similar incidents in Beverly Hills and across the country. The flyers contain a link to the Goyim Defense League, a “loose network of individuals connected by their...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

