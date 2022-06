On Sunday, June 19 just before 9:00 am the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 73 E. Kellen Drive – Amboy in response to a neighbor asking for help. Upon arrival, Deputies found a female; 19-year-old Emma Hicks with an apparent injury. Deputies also discovered 21-year-old Garrett R. Hicks who was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Lee County Detectives were called to the scene to continue the investigation. An inquest is being scheduled by the Lee County Coroner’s Office.

LEE COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO