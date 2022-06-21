Grand Detour Man Charged With Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm

On Tuesday June 21 at approximately 8:10am, a Whiteside County Deputy was conducting stationary patrol on I-88, when the Deputy clocked a Dodge Charger traveling eastbound at a speed of 111-mph. The vehicle matched the description of an ISPERN Alert for a vehicle involved in a Fleeing & Eluding incident in Rock Island County.
Four men were arrested Tuesday in Whiteside County — including one wanted for first-degree murder — after a chase where the suspect vehicle zoomed past 100 miles an hour. On June 21, 2022 at approximately 8:10 a.m., a Whiteside County Deputy was conducting stationary patrol on I-88, when the Deputy clocked a silver Dodge Charger traveling eastbound at a speed of 111 mph, according to a Sheriff’s Department release Wednesday.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested D’Anglo Patterson, 29, a supplier of “large quantities of Fentanyl and cocaine in the Rockford area,” according to the Winnebago County Sheriff. According to police, the Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit was investigating Patterson after receiving tips from the community. Earlier today, police executed a search warrant at Patterson’s home […]
JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess deputies are investigating after a person was shot in Galena Wednesday, according to deputies. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded about 9:08 p.m. to a report of a person being shot with “some type of weapon,” according to a media release.
During the early morning hours of Friday June 17, following a traffic stop on I39 at mile marker, 101 Ogle County Deputies arrested 44-year-old Brandon Butler of Rockford for DUI, Aggravated DUI, and Aggravated Driving While License Revoked. Butler also received citations for no insurance, expired registration, no registration light,...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Anthony McIntyre, 37, after police say they found 8 grams of cocaine, 16 Ecstasy pills, and a handgun in his possession during a traffic stop. Police said they pulled McIntyre over Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of Price Street. He was charged with Armed […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they arrested Christopher Gowin, 40, after catching him in the act of stealing a catalytic converter at a 20th Street business. According to police, officers were called to Master Yates Inc., at 2320 20th Street, for an in progress theft call, at 4:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say they have arrested a suspect who robbed two people whom he met after advertising an auto sale online. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, officers met with the two victims in the 200 block of Stiles Parkway on Thursday, shortly after the armed robbery had taken place. Police […]
Late Friday evening, June 17, the Sterling Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 20th block of 1st avenue. Following the stop officers arrested 29 –year old Joseph Queen of Rock Falls on numerous charges. Queen was charged with Suspended Registration, Possession of Adult Use Cannabis in a...
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have arrested Desmar Lewis, 25, on possession of a firearm. Lewis is prohibited from owning a firearm due to prior incarceration. Police said officers received information that Lewis was at a residence in the 800 block of South Galena and was in possession of the weapon. When officers arrived, […]
The Lee County Sheriff Department on Tuesday provided an update concerning the shooting that claimed the life of an Amboy man on Sunday. Pursuant to the evidence collected at the scene, multiple interviews and inquest, the preliminary investigation indicates that there was an altercation between Garrett and Emma Hicks, whereby Emma was injured and Garrett died from a self-inflicted wound from a handgun.
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are searching for a suspect who walked up to a woman who was sitting in her car and robbed her at gun point. According to police, the armed robbery happened Monday at 10:15 p.m. while the woman was in her vehicle in the 700 block of Grant Street. Police […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say 19-year-old Adam Hamilton was arrested early Monday after stealing and crashing golf carts stolen from Anderson Japanese Gardens. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to Bradley and Landstrom Roads for a report of crashed golf carts in the street. When officers arrived, they found two vehicles that belonged […]
HERKIMER, Ny, (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Yorkville Police Department is attempting to identify two individuals from a larceny investigation after an incident that occurred at the Aldi’s on Oriskany Blvd on June 23rd. According to police, at around 10:38 am on Thursday, the two suspects left the store and...
A Lake in the Hills, Illinois man was arrested and facing a plethora of charges following an arrest made in Clinton County Monday. At 10:15 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 24-year-old Roger Palinsky who is accused of felony possession of a controlled substance for a hallucinogen, felony possession of a controlled substance for methamphetamine, felony possession of a controlled substance for NDMA, felony possession of marijauna, felony possession for synthetic cannabanoid, two felonies for possession of a firearm, and felony delivery of a controlled substance.
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy was arrested for possession of a handgun after they responded to a “shots fired” call. Police said officers were called to the 400 Block of East Winslow around 10:20 P.M on Monday for a reported shooting. When they arrived, officers saw two people walking […]
CRASH: Two-vehicle crash at Forest Hills and Pleasant Valley. Serious injuries reported at this time. Please find an alternate route as the road is closed while we investigate. Updates will be posted when there are more details. Sources said they believed this may have been a possible police chase. They...
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill (WTVO) — Elijah Lucena, 25, of Chicago, has been arrested as the suspect in the murder of Marcus Mclin, 25, of Rockford, outside CherryVale Mall on April 2nd, 2022. McLin was found in the parking lot of Macy’s around 7:10 p.m., outside the mall at 7200 Harrison Avenue. Police later said McLin […]
