Ogle County, IL

Grand Detour Man Charged With Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm

By Tim Lee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout noon on Monday Ogle County Deputies responded to the 4000 block of West...

ourquadcities.com

Few details available about felony investigation

A suspect was taken into custody early Thursday in Jo Daviess County after a report of someone being “shot by some kind of weapon,” according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. Few details are available about a felony investigation that began shortly...
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Four arrested after QC chase with Dodge charging at 111 mph

Four men were arrested Tuesday in Whiteside County — including one wanted for first-degree murder — after a chase where the suspect vehicle zoomed past 100 miles an hour. On June 21, 2022 at approximately 8:10 a.m., a Whiteside County Deputy was conducting stationary patrol on I-88, when the Deputy clocked a silver Dodge Charger traveling eastbound at a speed of 111 mph, according to a Sheriff’s Department release Wednesday.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Four wanted men arrested after driving at high speeds through Whiteside County

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - Four men wanted on various charges are in custody after a traffic stop led to a crash in Whiteside County. According to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office on June 21, 2022 around 8:00 a.m., a Whiteside County Deputy was conducting stationary patrol on Interstate-88, when a silver Dodge Charger was clocked at 111-mph. It matched the description in an alert for a vehicle involved in a fleeing & eluding incident in Rock Island County.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police arrest suspect in ‘large quantity’ drug sales

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested D’Anglo Patterson, 29, a supplier of “large quantities of Fentanyl and cocaine in the Rockford area,” according to the Winnebago County Sheriff. According to police, the Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit was investigating Patterson after receiving tips from the community. Earlier today, police executed a search warrant at Patterson’s home […]
ROCKFORD, IL
KWQC

Jo Daviess deputies investigate shooting in Galena

JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess deputies are investigating after a person was shot in Galena Wednesday, according to deputies. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded about 9:08 p.m. to a report of a person being shot with “some type of weapon,” according to a media release.
GALENA, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Driver Facing DUI and Other Charges Following Traffic Stop

During the early morning hours of Friday June 17, following a traffic stop on I39 at mile marker, 101 Ogle County Deputies arrested 44-year-old Brandon Butler of Rockford for DUI, Aggravated DUI, and Aggravated Driving While License Revoked. Butler also received citations for no insurance, expired registration, no registration light,...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man arrested for catalytic converter theft

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they arrested Christopher Gowin, 40, after catching him in the act of stealing a catalytic converter at a 20th Street business. According to police, officers were called to Master Yates Inc., at 2320 20th Street, for an in progress theft call, at 4:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man robs victims at online sale meetup

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say they have arrested a suspect who robbed two people whom he met after advertising an auto sale online. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, officers met with the two victims in the 200 block of Stiles Parkway on Thursday, shortly after the armed robbery had taken place. Police […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport Police arrest felon on gun possession charge

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have arrested Desmar Lewis, 25, on possession of a firearm. Lewis is prohibited from owning a firearm due to prior incarceration. Police said officers received information that Lewis was at a residence in the 800 block of South Galena and was in possession of the weapon. When officers arrived, […]
FREEPORT, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
nrgmediadixon.com

Lee County Sheriff says the Amboy Mans Fatal Gun Shot Wound was Self-Inflicted

The Lee County Sheriff Department on Tuesday provided an update concerning the shooting that claimed the life of an Amboy man on Sunday. Pursuant to the evidence collected at the scene, multiple interviews and inquest, the preliminary investigation indicates that there was an altercation between Garrett and Emma Hicks, whereby Emma was injured and Garrett died from a self-inflicted wound from a handgun.
LEE COUNTY, IL
informnny.com

Yorkville Police seeking help identifying larceny suspects

HERKIMER, Ny, (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Yorkville Police Department is attempting to identify two individuals from a larceny investigation after an incident that occurred at the Aldi’s on Oriskany Blvd on June 23rd. According to police, at around 10:38 am on Thursday, the two suspects left the store and...
HERKIMER, NY
northwestmoinfo.com

Illinois Man Arrested and Facing Plethora of Felonies

A Lake in the Hills, Illinois man was arrested and facing a plethora of charges following an arrest made in Clinton County Monday. At 10:15 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 24-year-old Roger Palinsky who is accused of felony possession of a controlled substance for a hallucinogen, felony possession of a controlled substance for methamphetamine, felony possession of a controlled substance for NDMA, felony possession of marijauna, felony possession for synthetic cannabanoid, two felonies for possession of a firearm, and felony delivery of a controlled substance.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

16-year-old arrested after Freeport shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy was arrested for possession of a handgun after they responded to a “shots fired” call. Police said officers were called to the 400 Block of East Winslow around 10:20 P.M on Monday for a reported shooting. When they arrived, officers saw two people walking […]
FREEPORT, IL
rockfordscanner.com

UPDATE FROM RPD: Major Accident Scene, Shuts Down A Busy Local Roadway

CRASH: Two-vehicle crash at Forest Hills and Pleasant Valley. Serious injuries reported at this time. Please find an alternate route as the road is closed while we investigate. Updates will be posted when there are more details. Sources said they believed this may have been a possible police chase. They...
ROCKFORD, IL

