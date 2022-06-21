SVCC Announces Who Made the President’s and Dean’s List

John F. Fritts age 76 of Dixon died unexpectedly Monday June 20, 2022 from injuries received in an automobile accident. He was born Oct 16, 1945 in Dixon the son of John T. and Frances E. (Prindaville) Fritts. John was a long time farmer, Lee County Board Member, Republican Precinct Committeeman and served as Lee County Treasurer for 24 years. John was a member of the Palmyra Hillbillies 4H club before becoming its leader for 35 years. He was a member of the Lee County Farm Bureau, St Anne Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Dixon Kiwanis Club, Illinois County Treasurer’s Association, and the Lee County Council on Aging. John was a long time IHSA sports official in four sports, basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer.
