ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, IL

SVCC Announces Who Made the President’s and Dean’s List

By Tim Lee
nrgmediadixon.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was announced on Tuesday that 209 full- and part-time Sauk Valley Community...

nrgmediadixon.com

Comments / 0

Related
nrgmediadixon.com

Dixon School Board Says Farewell to High School Principal Dr. Mike Grady

There never seems to be a dull moment at the Dixon Unit 170 School Board meetings. Preparations are already underway for the upcoming school year. Handbooks are being revised and improved. Leases and renewals are being finalized and budgets are getting a once over for good measure. Some of the...
DIXON, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Galva School Board approves personnel changes, Foundation awards grant

The Galva board of education voted to increase the non-certified personnel staff’s pay by 3 %. The board extended the contracts with Superintendent Joe Becker and Junior Senior High School Principal Kurtis Smyth until June 30, 2025 and gave each of them a 1.5% pay increase. The budget hearing...
GALVA, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Nominations Being Sought for Fiesta Parade Grand Marshal

The 69th annual Fiesta Parade will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022. This event is organized and implemented by the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Hispanic Business Leaders Committee. Nominations are being sought for the Fiesta Parade Grand Marshal. To nominate someone please go to bit.ly/3Hvp0cX contact the Sauk...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lee County, IL
Local
Illinois Education
nrgmediadixon.com

Janelle Christine Peters

Janelle Christine Peters, age 76, died at her home on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Janelle was born on March 23, 1946 in Chicago the daughter of Martin and Mary (Wallace) Jonsson. She married Larry Peters on July 18, 1987 in Fulton. Janelle was employed as a Machinist for 21 years at Lechler Inc. in St. Charles retiring in 2015. She enjoyed spending time with her family, singing oldies, reading, word puzzles and going to the casino.
FULTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academic Achievement
nrgmediadixon.com

Summer Splash in Rock Falls Kicks Off Friday

The official kickoff to summer starts with Summer Splash at the RB&W Riverfront Park in Rock Falls on June 24-25. Crafts and vendors get the weekend started off at 11 a.m. and continues with live music, food vendors, YMCA Family 5K run and so much more.
ROCK FALLS, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

John Fritts

John F. Fritts age 76 of Dixon died unexpectedly Monday June 20, 2022 from injuries received in an automobile accident. He was born Oct 16, 1945 in Dixon the son of John T. and Frances E. (Prindaville) Fritts. John was a long time farmer, Lee County Board Member, Republican Precinct Committeeman and served as Lee County Treasurer for 24 years. John was a member of the Palmyra Hillbillies 4H club before becoming its leader for 35 years. He was a member of the Lee County Farm Bureau, St Anne Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Dixon Kiwanis Club, Illinois County Treasurer’s Association, and the Lee County Council on Aging. John was a long time IHSA sports official in four sports, basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer.
DIXON, IL
WSPY NEWS

Unique name, unique approach to proposed restaurant

In Sandwich, there has always been the usual ribbing or disbelief from outsiders about the city’s name. But one entrepreneur is taking advantage of that name. He’s calling his new venture Sandwich’s Sandwiches. Located on Route 34 in the downtown, Luke Goucher described his proposed restaurant to...
SANDWICH, IL
WSPY NEWS

Former Lee County Official killed in Earlville

A former Lee County Treasurer died in a crash in Earlville Monday afternoon. The announcement that John Fritts, of Dixon, died in the crash comes from the Friends of Bradley J. Fritts, social media page. John Fritz was managing Bradley Fritts's campaign for state rep. in the 74th District. The...
LEE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
nrgmediadixon.com

Next Picture Show in Dixon to Host Shakespeare for Kids Camp

Do you like stories of wizards, fairies, ghosts, kings, queens, sword fights, prophecies, friendly pranks, beheadings, funny monsters, witches, shipwrecks, enchanted islands, twins separated at birth, and the greatest love stories ever told?. Come explore Shakespeare’s famous plays through both drama and design with your instructor, Diane Swanson. This camp...
aroundptown.com

Prophetstown’s July 4th Weekend Celebration Details

Multiple events are planned to celebrate the July 4th Holiday in Prophetstown beginning Friday, July 1st. The Winning Wheels Concert Series will continue its weekly free Friday concerts with Mountain Swallower performing on the stage at Eclipse Square Veterans Memorial Park from 7-9PM. Saturday, July 2nd. The Prophetstown Park District...
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Rock Falls Set to Begin Major Road Reconstruction Project

Summertime city council meetings seem to have a different vibe. The agendas tend to be short and sweet. This was the case last Tuesday afternoon at the regular session in Rock Falls. Two ordinances that were up for a second reading and adoption was the amending of the Whiteside Carroll...
ROCK FALLS, IL
starvedrock.media

Life On The Frontier Reenacted In Streator

Have you ever wondered what it would've been like to live in the old frontier days? You can get a taste of what it was like this Saturday in Streator. The Midwest Primitive Rendezvous is happening at Marilla Park. Doing their best to reenact the fur trade in North America from 1680-1840, campers will test their frontier skills for nearly a week. Seminars will include: archery; rifle shooting; quilt making; basket weaving; and cooking. Some of the interesting things you can learn to make at the Midwest Primitive Rendezvous are a leather fly swatter, fishing kit, and fire starting kit.
STREATOR, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Sycamore, IL

As a charming city in an idyllic setting, Sycamore is one of the most relaxing destinations in the state of Illinois. It’s a part of DeKalb County and is situated along the lengths of Illinois Route 64. While settlers had already lived there since 1835, Sycamore only became an...
SYCAMORE, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Geneseo Campground to host Western Vintage Trailer Rally

The Western Illinois Vintage Trailer Rally will be hosted June 23-26 at Geneseo Campground 22978 IL-82 Geneseo. Come relive the good old days with some amazing vintage trailers and RVs. These fine examples of travel trailers from 1978 to our oldest from 1948! You will be able to look inside many of these and talk with the owners about their experiences. A Public Open house will be held Saturday June 25th from 12:30-3.
GENESEO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy