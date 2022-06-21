SVCC Announces Who Made the President’s and Dean’s List

Have you ever wondered what it would've been like to live in the old frontier days? You can get a taste of what it was like this Saturday in Streator. The Midwest Primitive Rendezvous is happening at Marilla Park. Doing their best to reenact the fur trade in North America from 1680-1840, campers will test their frontier skills for nearly a week. Seminars will include: archery; rifle shooting; quilt making; basket weaving; and cooking. Some of the interesting things you can learn to make at the Midwest Primitive Rendezvous are a leather fly swatter, fishing kit, and fire starting kit.

STREATOR, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO