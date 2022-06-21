Sneak Peek | Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson in Hulu’s Docuseries“Legacy: The True Story Of The LA Lakers”

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the greatest players the game has ever seen and there is a case to be made, that he is the greatest. Kareem was a force in the league during the 1970s and well into the 1980s, during which he won 6 NBA championships to go with a record 6 MVP awards. He also remains the all-time leading scorer in NBA history with 38,387 points and he is also a record 19-time All-Star.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO