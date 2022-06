Grace M. “Babs” Solarz, age 86 of Albany passed away peacefully with her family at her side on June 19, 2022 at Edenbrook Nursing Home in St. Cloud. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 23 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Albany. Pastor Anthony Christoffels will officiate. Visitation will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, June 23 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Albany. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, Minnesota.

ALBANY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO