A wildfire has been reported behind the Star School near mile post 438 on Leupp Road. Fire crews are on scene and reporting that the fire remains small (less than 1/10 of an acre) at this time and is caused by lightning strike. This smoke was reported by multiple Flagstaff residents, as well as the Mount Elden lookout. This fire will be called the Junction Fire.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO