ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Stevie Nicks And Christine McVie Rented Matching Apartments To Separate From Their Male Bandmates

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VWUpS_0gI1sT0i00

While recording the eleventh studio album Rumours by the British–American rock band Fleetwood Mac, the duo of Christine and Nicks were having a fallout with their partners. This resulted from drugs and alcohol abuse as well as the rigors of the album recording. The whole band was given accommodation, but Nicks and McVie decided to move out of the house and got two matching apartments.

When Nicks and her boyfriend at the time, Lindsey Buckingham, wanted to join the band, it was necessary to meet with the other band members. Mick Fleetwood, the co-founder of the band, wanted to sign only Buckingham, but he insisted that he would not sign up except with the inclusion of Nicks in the deal.

The Friendship

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Bn5T_0gI1sT0i00
Fleetwood Mac, (Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham), circa early 1980s

However, before the band’s meeting with the duo, McVie was already saddled with the responsibility of admitting Nicks or not. This became the start of a good friendship between Nicks and McVie.

McVie, while speaking with The Guardian, said, “It was critical that I got on with her because I’d never played with another girl. But I liked her instantly. She was funny and nice but also there was no competition. We were completely different on the stage to each other, and we wrote differently, too. The duo met each other at a Mexican Restaurant in Los Angeles on the first occasion. McVie commented that she found Nicks “bright, very humorous, very direct, tough little thing.”

Stevie and McVie got their own apartments

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=041BGb_0gI1sT0i00
FLEETWOOD MAC: THE DANCE, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, 1997. ©MTV / Courtesy Everett Collection

Rumors was recorded in San Francisco. The studio made an accommodation that could house the whole band available for them, but the place was so chaotic. Speaking with Uncut about the house, Nicks said, “That house was like a riot house. There were girls everywhere, and everybody was completely drunk the whole time. Me and Chris decided we couldn’t be there. The next day we moved out and got matching apartment next to each other.”

Another reason why they decided to move out was that their male counterparts did not like the idea of them bringing their boyfriends around the house. But for the men, it was not a big deal to have women in the house; thus, the women decided to depend on each other.

The duo’s sense of humor sealed their friendship

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OjGHz_0gI1sT0i00
Instagram

The two women explained that they became good friends despite the fact that they didn’t have much in common. “We’re totally different, at complete opposite ends of the personality spectrum. The one thing we had in common, which bound us together, was a sense of humour through all the pain,” McVie stated.

In Nicks’s opinion, she stated, “we didn’t have anybody else. We had to end up being close because otherwise it was just hang out with the guys all the time. And because there was this chaos going on with me and Lindsey, the band gave me a friend in this woman and I could hang out with Christine.”

Comments / 4

Related
John M. Dabbs

Stevie Nicks Shuts Down Bonnaroo Festival - Running Late and Giving It Up

Stevie Nicks shuts down Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2022John Dabbs/Photographer. The first woman to close the Bonnaroo Festival happens to be the reigning Queen of Rock and Roll. This honor is a tribute to women and the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival and its theme of inclusion. Nicks arrived on stage 15 minutes late while the crowds were semi-entertained and teased with flickering lights on stage and a camera showing random views of the crowd so patrons could see themselves. There were a few exposed parts shown to the crowd from daring fans waiting on the performance to begin - all in fun.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Mcvie
Person
Mick Fleetwood
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Stevie Nicks
Person
Lindsey Buckingham
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Dead at 73? Fans Furious After Rocker Suffers a Death Hoax

"Ozzy Osbourne is dead" became a hot topic after buzzes about the rocker's alleged passing surfaced. Osbourne faced the life-altering surgery on Monday, wherein his doctors realigned the pins in his neck and back following his fall in 2019. Fans were left worried, especially since the major operation would require a lengthy amount of recovery due to his age.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Opens Up About Her Marriage, Says She & Mike Fisher Make ‘Such a Great Team’

Carrie Underwood recently opened up about her marriage, heaping praise on her husband Mike Fisher ahead of Father’s Day. The two have been married for nearly 12 years and have two sons together; 7-year-old Isaiah and 3-year-old Jacob. Fisher is a former NHL player for the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators. He retired in 2018, and he, Underwood, and their boys live in their dream home on a Tennessee ranch.
RELATIONSHIPS
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol Abuse#Mexican Food#British#American#Fleetwood Mac#Guardian
Popculture

Alan Jackson Drops out of Major Concert Amid Recent Health Issues

Alan Jackson dropped out of the CMA Fest, which kicks off on Thursday in Nashville. The Country Music Hall of Famer was scheduled to headline a show at Nissan Stadium and is scheduled to start a tour later this month. Jackson, 63, announced last fall that he has Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease, a degenerative nerve condition.
NASHVILLE, TN
DoYouRemember?

The Bitter Feud Between John Wayne And Christopher Mitchum

John Wayne and Robert Mitchum, the father of Christopher Mitchum, starred side by side in the 1966 movie El Dorado, a remake of Rio Bravo. The cord of friendship was tied between the two actors on this set. When Howard Hawks, who directed both Rio Bravo and El Dorado, decided to create another movie following the same storyline, he thought he would be able to persuade the duo to return to the set.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Trapper John Star Charles Siebert Dead at 84

Charles Siebert, a stage-trained actor that largely focused on filmmaking in the later years of his career, has died. The Trapper John, M.D. star died earlier this month as a result of COVID-related complications, with the actor's daughter confirming (via THR) her father passed on May 1st. He was 84.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

John Wayne Once Revealed His Favorite Western Scene He Ever Filmed

John Wayne is known as the gritty, rugged cowboy who will go to any length, including putting his own life at risk, to save his town or those he loves. Though his catalog isn’t wall-to-wall action films, the movies for which he’s best known involve shootouts, chasing outlaws on horseback, and plenty of high-stakes stunts.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.  In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

See the "Elvis" Cast Side by Side With Their Real-Life Counterparts

Rock-and-roll music legend Elvis Presley's mark on music continues to reverberate in pop culture decades after his death in 1977. The musician's life and impactful legacy is being explored in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming film, "Elvis." The biopic centers around Presley (Austin Butler) and his relationship with his manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). "Elvis" has Luhrmann's creative, unique style, filled with musical numbers, over-the-top costumes, bright colors, and a cast that perfectly embodies the real-life characters intertwined in Presley's extraordinary life.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

KISS Caught Lip-Syncing At Recent Show In Belgium

The members of the rock band KISS were exposed at the band’s End of the Road World Tour show held in Antwerp, Belgium, for lip-syncing after an incident occurred onstage. The unfortunate incident occurred when Eric Singer, an American hard rock musician and the drummer for KISS since 1991, messed up his part in their 1976 classic “Detroit Rock City,” which led to disarray and a malfunctioning of the backtracks. This led to the exposure of the pre-recorded backup tracks of guitarist Paul Stanley.
ROCK MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
154K+
Followers
7K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy