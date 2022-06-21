Stevie Nicks And Christine McVie Rented Matching Apartments To Separate From Their Male Bandmates

While recording the eleventh studio album Rumours by the British–American rock band Fleetwood Mac, the duo of Christine and Nicks were having a fallout with their partners. This resulted from drugs and alcohol abuse as well as the rigors of the album recording. The whole band was given accommodation, but Nicks and McVie decided to move out of the house and got two matching apartments.

When Nicks and her boyfriend at the time, Lindsey Buckingham, wanted to join the band, it was necessary to meet with the other band members. Mick Fleetwood, the co-founder of the band, wanted to sign only Buckingham, but he insisted that he would not sign up except with the inclusion of Nicks in the deal.

The Friendship

Fleetwood Mac, (Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham), circa early 1980s

However, before the band’s meeting with the duo, McVie was already saddled with the responsibility of admitting Nicks or not. This became the start of a good friendship between Nicks and McVie.

McVie, while speaking with The Guardian, said, “It was critical that I got on with her because I’d never played with another girl. But I liked her instantly. She was funny and nice but also there was no competition. We were completely different on the stage to each other, and we wrote differently, too. The duo met each other at a Mexican Restaurant in Los Angeles on the first occasion. McVie commented that she found Nicks “bright, very humorous, very direct, tough little thing.”

Stevie and McVie got their own apartments

FLEETWOOD MAC: THE DANCE, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, 1997. ©MTV / Courtesy Everett Collection

Rumors was recorded in San Francisco. The studio made an accommodation that could house the whole band available for them, but the place was so chaotic. Speaking with Uncut about the house, Nicks said, “That house was like a riot house. There were girls everywhere, and everybody was completely drunk the whole time. Me and Chris decided we couldn’t be there. The next day we moved out and got matching apartment next to each other.”

Another reason why they decided to move out was that their male counterparts did not like the idea of them bringing their boyfriends around the house. But for the men, it was not a big deal to have women in the house; thus, the women decided to depend on each other.

The duo’s sense of humor sealed their friendship

Instagram

The two women explained that they became good friends despite the fact that they didn’t have much in common. “We’re totally different, at complete opposite ends of the personality spectrum. The one thing we had in common, which bound us together, was a sense of humour through all the pain,” McVie stated.

In Nicks’s opinion, she stated, “we didn’t have anybody else. We had to end up being close because otherwise it was just hang out with the guys all the time. And because there was this chaos going on with me and Lindsey, the band gave me a friend in this woman and I could hang out with Christine.”