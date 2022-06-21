ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Watch The Wire Cast Pay Tribute To Michael K. Williams As The HBO Show Turns 20 Years Old

By Sean O&#039;Connell
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

They are two of the scariest words used in a television program: “Omar coming.” This warning, shouted by people as the streets of Baltimore cleared, meant that Michael K. Williams’ lethal and unpredictable stick-up man Omar Little was fast approaching, so get the hell out of his way. Omar usually targeted gangs who were slinging drugs around his neighborhoods, robbing from both the Barksdale and Stanfield crews and earning enemies from the crooks and cops that populated the tremendous HBO series, The Wire . Sadly, Williams died from drug intoxication in September 2021 at the age of 54. But his mark as Omar was left on the cast and crew of the HBO series (which is how we cooked up these 12 great Michael K. Williams movies and shows ), and they opened up to CinemaBlend about his impact during a recent conversation for the show’s 20th anniversary.

The Wire turns 20 this year, and is available to own on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital, as well as to stream on HBO Max . The show ran for five seasons, and Omar Little was a thorn in the side of the characters for the saga’s entire run. Not Michael K. Williams, though. The actor was beloved by his cast as well as the series creator, David Simon, who opened up about Williams’ contributions to the show when he told CinemaBlend :

The thing I will always remember about Michael, and it’s maybe selfish of me because there’s so much too him and he lived such a life, and we was such a talent. But as a writer, and as somebody who was trying to shepherd a big, unwieldy, universal show about a lot of things in Baltimore and a lot of things in American life. When we went into that second season… Michael looked at first scripts and he came into my office and he said, ‘Why? Why are you running away from the show we were building for a season?’ And I misapprehended. I’d worked with a lot of actors and I thought, ‘Oh, he’s counting lines, and he doesn’t have as much work.’ And instead, he very much pulled me up and said, ‘No, no. I don’t care about the number of lines. I want to know what you are doing.’ … And then he became this incredible ally of the entirety of the show.

And what an ally he was. Though The Wire could balance a number of juicy storylines involving politicians, police, and charismatic criminals, Michael K. Williams’ Omar is the one who resonated with so many audience members by showing them something they’d never seen before. That’s what a choked-up Lance Reddick tried to explain as he held back tears and said of Williams:

That character was so special, in so many ways. So iconic. To be an openly gay gangster that’s NOT a cartoon. That was so three dimensional that you cared for him at every moment, and the way that he played it. The fact that even though he was a gangster, he operated from such an extreme code, a strict code, of personal integrity that he almost seemed like a hero.

It’s nearly impossible to choose the best episode of The Wire , or even to single out the work done by, say, co-star Dominic West as the unforgettable McNulty . But as the show turns 20, fans can celebrate what’s easily one of the bet things to stream on HBO Max , and even  use the streaming service to try David Simon’s next story, We Own This City , with Jon Bernthal.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Dakota Fanning Reunites With ‘Man On Fire’ Co-Star Denzel Washington In Sony’s ‘Equalizer 3’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: It’s been nearly 20 years since their hit action thriller Man On Fire blew away audiences and further helped solidify Dakota Fanning as a future star but it now looks like she is ready to reteam with the Oscar Winning Denzel Washington. Sources tell Deadline Fanning is set to star opposite Washington in Antoine Fuqua’s The Equalizer 3 for Sony Pictures. Written by Richard Wenk, the film is being produced by Escape Artists’ Academy Award nominee Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Washington. While the plot is being kept under wraps, the...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah in Netflix’s ‘Hustle’: Film Review

Adam Sandler so seldom steps far outside his man-child comedy comfort zone that his more dramatic outings, notably Punch-Drunk Love and Uncut Gems, are uniquely rewarding. The same goes for the rare comedy in which the actor’s shtick is contained, channeled into a nuanced characterization, like Noah Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected). There’s pleasure and poignancy watching Sandler in Hustle as basketball scout Stanley Sugarman, a man whose infectious passion for the sport keeps hitting a wall of defeat. Adhering to the formulaic requirements of inspirational sports dramas while supplying plenty of individuality and characters worth rooting for,...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Entertainment
City
Baltimore, MD
Collider

Al Pacino Wants Timothée Chalamet to Play Younger Version of His Character in Possible "Heat" Sequel

Even though a follow-up film has yet to be confirmed, audiences would certainly line up to see another film to accompany Michael Mann's Heat. Recently, the Tribeca Film Festival held a panel to honor the 1995 film, which lead actors Al Pacino and Robert De Niro attended. While a variety of topics were discussed, Pacino did explicitly state that he would like to see none other than Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name, Beautiful Boy) portray a younger version of his character should a follow-up ever be made.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael K. Williams
Person
Lance Reddick
Person
Jon Bernthal
Person
David Simon
TechRadar

HBO Max is losing five great movies this month, please don't miss them

Most of HBO Max’s offerings are taken from the movies and shows it owns outright, but it does occasionally dabble in things made by other people. A big chunk of those is down to a deal reached between Disney and WarnerMedia, HBO’s parent company, to let select 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures films stream on Disney Plus (opens in new tab), Hulu (opens in new tab) and HBO Max (opens in new tab). As a result, HBO Max gets many of the latest releases, but they don’t hang around forever.
MOVIES
EW.com

Al Pacino thinks Timothée Chalamet should play him in a Heat prequel film

At the Tribeca Film Festival's star-studded premiere of the new 4K restoration of Michael Mann's Heat, the first couple hundred attendees were surprise-gifted a copy of Heat 2, the upcoming prequel/sequel novel to the crime-drama. Co-written by Mann, the project details the backstory of indefatigable detective Vincent Hanna (Al Pacino)...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Great Michael#Blu Ray#Digital
Variety

Universal Teases ‘Fast & Furious X,’ Nope’ and Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ at CineEurope

Click here to read the full article. Universal was out in force at CineEurope with a bevy of exclusive clips from its sprawling slate, including “Fast & Furious X,” as well as Jordan Peele’s horror thriller “Nope” and Nicholas Stoller’s “Bros,” one of the first major studio-backed romantic comedies with LGBTQ characters. The jam-packed presentation kicked off with a comedy short film made for the occasion with “Halloween Ends” star Jamie Lee Curtis in a rare comedic role playing herself a retired actor who gets a job at a movie theater and turns out to be a disaster. Veronika Kwan Vandenberg, Universal...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Chris Evans talks ‘Lightyear’ spinoff and replacing Tim Allen

Chris Evans was "very" humbled when he played Buzz Lightyear in the Disney film "Lightyear," which hits theaters on Friday. The "Captain America" star was a guest on "Good Morning America" on Thursday and discussed voicing the character from the "Toy Story" franchise, which originally was voiced by Tim Allen.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
118K+
Followers
34K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy