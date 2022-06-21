ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4th of July mattress sales 2022: the best early deals and where to find them

By Troy Fleming
T3
T3
 2 days ago

Whether you're after memory foam mattresses on sale or hoping to find deals on box spring mattresses, T3's got you covered with some of the best 4th of July mattress sales you'll be able to save with during the holiday weekend this year.

4th of July mattress sales are a great opportunity to snag a sweet deal on a mattress at it's cheapest, with many retailers taking upwards of 60% off select mattresses.

Readers who've seen our guide to the best mattresses will notice some familiar brands on sale this 4th of July, with sales on popular brands including the Emma original mattress , the ever popular Nectar mattress , and major savings events including the Mattress Firm 4th of July mattress sale .

We expect to find some great deals on bedding accessories to go along with your new mattress as well, with big savings on bedding basics over at Wayfair and some good deals on comforters and bedding over at Casper .

And while we don't have the exact list of offerings and deals expected for 4th of July mattress sales, last year gave us a great idea of what to expect come next month. Below you'll find the best 4th of July mattress deals we found in 2021, so expect to see very similar offers once the holiday weekend kicks off.

Best 4th of July Mattress Sales 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oc5dy_0gI1pOww00

 Allswell

20% off all bedding, bath and spa with coupon code
Use the coupon code provided by Allswell at checkout to receive 20% off any bedding, bath and spa products with your mattress purchase. While the mattresses aren't on sale right now, they start as low as $375 for queen mattresses . Not bad for not being on sale right now. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BSixi_0gI1pOww00

 Amerisleep

30% off all mattresse
Amerisleep is offering 30% off all mattress for the month of June. As one of the best bed-in-a-box mattresses around, the savings here are well worth the look. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hupgC_0gI1pOww00

Avocado

Avocado Mattress
Avocado actually has a few sales happening right now with a mix of price drops and coupon codes to check out. Save $100 on the Green and Vegan hybrid mattress or Latex mattress or save $250 on the new Organic Luxury Plus mattress with special on-site coupon codes. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dk71j_0gI1pOww00

 Awara

$300 off all mattresses + up to $499 of free sleep accessories
Awara is taking $300 off all mattresses plus sending up to $499 in sleep accessories with every mattress purchase as part of their Memorial Day sale extension. No promo codes needed, just shop and automatically receive the discount at checkout. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18BXen_0gI1pOww00

 BEAR

20% off all mattresses + free $250 gift set
BEAR mattresses are excellent choices for sleepers with active lifestyles, offering exceptional comfort and recovery for the restless. As part of their extended Memorial Day sale, save 25% sitewide plus receive a $250 gift set (two pillows and a mattress topper) completely free when you use promo code SUMMER at checkout.
View Deal

Beautyrest | Upto $300 off Beautyrest Black and Harmony Lux mattresses
Save up to $300 on Beautyrest Black, up to $200 off the Harmony Lux or receive up to $100 Hotels.com Gift Card with purchase of BR Harmony qualifying models. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04avMW_0gI1pOww00

 Casper Mattress

15% off mattresses, 10% off everything else
Casper is offering 15% off all mattresses plus 10% of all other items throughout the month of May. You can also save upwards of 50% off on select Final Sale items. No promo codes needed. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33SIaT_0gI1pOww00

 DreamCloud

$200 off any mattress + $399 in free sleep accessories
DreamCloud makes two luxurious mattresses: the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid and the pricier, fancier DreamCloud Premier. This month, shoppers can save $200 plus get $399 in accessories absolutely free during their extended Memorial Day sale. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=286v4a_0gI1pOww00

Eight Sleep | Up to $200 the Pod
Eight Sleep has $100 saving on its Pod and $200 off its Pod Pro over the holiday weekend. You can also save 20% on accessories, such as the carbon air pillow, gravity blanket, sheet set and The Pod Foundation bed base. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A2xwg_0gI1pOww00

 Leesa Mattress

Up to $400 off any mattress + free pillows
Leesa mattresses are great for any budget, offering a mix of budget-friendly memory foam and pocket spring mattresses. This month, shoppers can save up to $500 plus receive free pillows with their purchase during Leesa's extended Memorial Day sale. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MUeyT_0gI1pOww00

 Nectar Mattress

$399 of sleep accessories with every mattress
Nectar makes just one mattress, but it's a good one for so many reasons (head to our Nectar mattress review for more details). This month, shoppers can receive $400 worth of sleep accessories with their purchase during their extended Memorial Day sale. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Al1QU_0gI1pOww00

 Purple Mattress

Free sheets and pillows with any mattress purchase
The Purple mattress is "instantly soft where you want it, firm where you need it and comfortably cool all night". Purple is offering free sheets and pillows with any purchase right now. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fnzoY_0gI1pOww00

 Saatva Mattress

$200 off any purchases of $1,000 or more
Saatva offers a range of excellent inner-spring and memory foam mattresses with pricing on par with comparable bed-in-a-box brands.  Shoppers save $200 off any purchase of $1,000 or more during Saatva's sale.. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rDSHq_0gI1pOww00

 Zoma

$150 off any mattress + up to $540 in free gifts
A mattress designed for athletic recovery and support, the Zoma mattress features targeted zones that help promote muscle recovery and relaxation. Extending their Memorial Day sale, shoppers can get $150 off any mattress plus up to $540 in free gifts. View Deal

T3

T3

