San Diego County, CA

26 Indicted, 500,000 Phony Pills Seized in Federal Crackdown

By The Associated Press
NBC San Diego
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeventeen people were arrested and nearly 500,000 counterfeit pills were seized during a federal crackdown of drug traffickers suspected of bringing phony pharmaceuticals laced with fentanyl and other illicit narcotics...

www.nbcsandiego.com

NBC News

Correctional officer fatally shot inside Arkansas jail, state police say

A corrections officer was fatally shot Wednesday night inside an Arkansas jail, according to state authorities. While it isn’t clear what prompted the gunfire, Arkansas State Police said a 37-year-old man who was in the process of being booked into the Perry County Jail after an unrelated arrest was being held in connection with the shooting.
NewsBreak
MilitaryTimes

Navy chief and petty officer dead in suspected murder-suicide

Authorities continued this week to investigate the suspected murder-suicide of two Great Lakes-based sailors earlier this month in the Chicago suburb of Wheeling, Illinois. Police arrived at the intersection of Lakeview Drive and Buffalo Grove Road at about 5 a.m. on June 5 to find Equipment Operator 2nd Class Ajah Brianna Barnes, 26, and Chief Hospital Corpsman Travis Stephens, 37, dead of gunshot wounds, according to Wheeling police.
The Guardian

Collapse of bullfight stands in Colombia leaves 4 dead, dozens wounded

At least four are dead and dozens more injured in Colombia after spectator stands at a bullfight collapsed, local media reported on Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, the bull reportedly escaped from the plaza hosting the spectacle and is causing panic in the streets of Espinal, Tolima, a city of nearly 60,000 people about 90 miles south-west of Bogotá, the South American nation’s capital.
The Independent

Couple featured in HBO show plead guilty to drug charges linked to fatal fentanyl overdose

A couple who appeared in the HBO documentary Crime of the Century about the opioid epidemic have pleaded guilty to their role in the fentanyl-overdose of a 24-year-old San Diego woman.Cole Thomas Salazar, 32, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and 40-year-old Valerie Lynn Addison pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to distribute, according to a statement from the US Attorney’s Office. Salazar offered the drugs for sale through an online classified ads website, and sold fentanyl to the victim, who has not been named, in November 2020. She died after ingesting the...
US News and World Report

Black Man Wrestled to Ground, Jailed After Traffic Stop

A Black man from Mississippi is appealing his conviction on charges stemming from a traffic stop in North Carolina in 2020 during which a white National Park Service officer took him to the ground for not putting his hands behind his back while being frisked. A Black man from Mississippi...
