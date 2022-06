We’re three quarters of the way through the toughest stretch of the season to date for the Yankees, and the results have been stellar. A series sweep of the Rays followed by series wins against the Blue Jays and Rays again has put New York on a 7-2 run against the top competition in their division (at the start, Boston is now ahead of Tampa). The capstone to this stretch has now arrived in the form of the Houston Astros — easily the best competition for the Yankees in the American League as a whole.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO