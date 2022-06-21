Overtures Committee Update for June 21

Citing troves of new evidence, Bennie Thompson, chair of the House committee investing the Jan. 6 riot, announced that the panel is changing its hearing schedule. The committee was meant to hold two hearings next week, but they have now been pushed to July, Politico reported. Thompson said that committee members need additional time to incorporate new footage from documentary filmmaker Alex Holder, documents from the national archives, and tips received during the first round of hearings. The House has a recess at the beginning of the month, and the hearings will likely commence once representatives return on July 12. In his announcement, Thompson said that the committee may even host additional hearings depending on the evidence gathered in the upcoming weeks.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO