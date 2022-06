Former Pearl River Central Superintendent Alan Lumpkin will take what he’s helped create at PRC and carry it over to the Scott County School District as that district’s new superintendent. Lumpkin has 27 total years of working in public school education, which include roles in administration, coaching and teaching. Of that time, 18 years were at the Pearl River County School District. He holds a National Superintendent Certification from the American Association of School Administrators and is a member of the Mississippi Association of School Administrators.

