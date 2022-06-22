Millennials Are Dragging Boomers Who Say We Can't Afford Homes Because Of "Netflix Subscriptions" And Ordering Out

Baby Boomers were born between 1946 and 1964, when the average US home cost about $11,900. If you consider the value of money today, that would round out to about $58,600, CNBC reported . Today, the average home price is $374,900.

Feverpitched / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Despite mortgages out-pacing our income, the Times recently shared that some boomers have offered this advice for millennials "complaining" about finding affordable housing: "Cancel the Netflix subscriptions and stop ordering takeaways."

Baby boomers have some advice for millennials struggling to buy a home: cancel the Netflix subscription and stop ordering takeaways https://t.co/iLhEq7HzgW @thetimes 01:31 PM - 13 Jun 2022

In response to the unsolicited advice from our out-of-touch elders, millennials and Gen Xers alike shot back with facts, jokes, and incredulous reactions. Here's how they responded:

1.

You would have to cancel Netflix for 2,300 years to save enough to pay for the average home price in the US. https://t.co/5g928euOyS @femmissgeek 06:00 PM - 13 Jun 2022

2.

@thetimes I’m a boomer and we bought our first house when I was 21, so did my friends.Life was much easier for us than young people today.Some old people have conveniently short memories. @patanna 05:00 PM - 13 Jun 2022

3.

Food $200Data $150Rent $800Gardening supplies $3,600Utility $150someone who is good at the economy please help me budget this. my family is dying @no_goblins 09:10 PM - 14 May 2022

4.

@thetimes Lecturing people from the house I got for fifty bucks and a signed frank sinatra picture at a time when only whites could buy homes @joemayall 04:10 AM - 14 Jun 2022

5.

@thetimes I don’t have Netflix, but my bank are still asking double my salary to get a mortgage on a studio flat. What’s their advice now? @harlequinxgirl 02:56 PM - 13 Jun 2022

6.

Saving $15 a month is definitely gonna help me afford that $800,000 1 bedroom no bath shack in Parma Ohio https://t.co/nyoHXw7pq0 @AydenCanavos 02:31 PM - 16 Jun 2022

7.

@thetimes *searches for graph which shows how much mortgage payments/deposits have grown as a percentage of income over the years 🙄Times are hard. Give them a break FFS @mrsslippy 02:08 PM - 13 Jun 2022

8.

u left us a shattered democracy and an uninhabitable planet. is it ok if we watch a movie and order in to cope??? https://t.co/w2IW0MvoV4 @AnandWrites 11:31 AM - 14 Jun 2022

9.

@thetimes They say that while renting out a 1 bed flat for 1200 a month @BIG_JIM1988 02:30 PM - 13 Jun 2022

10.

most Baby Boomers can’t even afford prescription drug coverage once they retire? 🥴 https://t.co/gt7PuKkaYR @haleemarry 02:47 PM - 14 Jun 2022

11.

These boomers, tomorrow: “Hey, can you come over and log the TV into the Netflix again? It’s telling me the subscription is canceled??” https://t.co/pMil5lp8pF @only_living_grl 12:14 AM - 14 Jun 2022

12.

.. and you might be able to afford one of these https://t.co/7CHl1Y6ndL @KarlreMarks 08:12 AM - 14 Jun 2022

13.

@thetimes Ever since I canceled my Netflix sub, I am rolling in $$$. Just bought a mega yacht, a private jet, and a few mansions. Looking at picking up an island or 2. I wonder if Greenland is available. @AndyWashburn1 05:08 AM - 14 Jun 2022

14.

15.

@thetimes Hey young people, it's easy as that. Save £100 a month by cutting Netflix and takeaways and in 41 short sweet years you will enough for a deposit on your very own flat in Swindon!! @FiascoNo42 01:38 PM - 13 Jun 2022

16.

@AudiSun07 @WhatEvil @everysongsung @thetimes The best thing is looking at Zillow and seeing how ppl are selling houses for 300k USD more then they bought it in 2020 🙃🙃 Nothing added. No new roof or anything. Just 300k more then what they paid 2 years ago. @AlsoKnowAsRed 11:54 PM - 13 Jun 2022

17.