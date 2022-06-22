Millennials Are Dragging Boomers Who Say We Can't Afford Homes Because Of "Netflix Subscriptions" And Ordering Out

Related
27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50
If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...
People Are Sharing Examples Of "Money Talks, Wealth Whispers," And My Non-Rich Mind Is Boggled
"Rich people have expensive cars. WEALTHY people are driven."
People Are Sharing Stereotypes About Their Home Countries, Some Of Which Are Completely False (While Others Are, In Fact, True)
"In Germany, our stereotype is best told with a joke: 'How many Germans do you need to change a light bulb?' One. We are very efficient and not funny."
People Are Sharing Secrets You Shouldn't Tell Your Partner, And It's Actually Really Healthy Relationship Advice
"Even during the most heated arguments, those low blows should be avoided at all costs."
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York Post
Sketchy TikTok ads push high-interest payday loans
A group of secretive TikTok advertisers are using sketchy tactics to push massive loans that experts say could run afoul of deceptive advertising laws, The Post has learned. Some of the ads tease “almost instant” five-figure deposits despite bad credit, while others appear to imply they are part of government “inflation programs” and use the logos of news organizations like CNN.
She And Her Boyfriend Paid To Go On A Cruise Together, But Her Parents Are Refusing To Let Them Share The Same Room
A 20-year-old girl says that her mom and dad have forever been strict regarding her and her sisters too. Their safeguarding nature extends into everything she does, and even though she's pretty much an adult, they refuse to see things that way.
We Used AI To Show What Disney Princesses Would Look Like In Real Life, And Snow White Is Kind Of Creepy
Snow White's eyes are looking into my soul.
Elon Musk’s child, 18, granted name and gender change
Elon Musk’s 18-year-old child has been granted a name and gender change, officially making her Vivian Jenna Wilson. According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge approved the petition and asked for a new birth certificate to be issued by the state to reflect the changes. Vivian chose to remove Musk as her last name, opting for Wilson, which is her mother Justine’s maiden name. On Tuesday, it was revealed that Vivian – who was given the moniker Xavier Alexander Musk at birth – filed the petition back in April, shortly after her 18th birthday....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14 "Stranger Things" Season 4, Part 2 Theories To Dissect Before The Finale
"Steve isn’t going to make it."
This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America
Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
This Self Defense Hair Clip Is Blowing Up Online, So I Tested It To See If It Actually Works
TBH, I'm a little skeptical of using a hair clip to cut through zip ties.
Elon Musk Warns His Son About Owning Cats After Woman Is Eaten By 20 Feline Pets
Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk on Saturday shared a shocking news item on Twitter that was carried by the New York Post, which he used as a lesson for his son. A Sun news story, reshared by the New York Post, indicated that a cat breeder in...
Man Praised for Refusing To Go Into Work After Not Receiving Full Pay
"I'm not going back in until my check is corrected," the man wrote, adding "My bills won't wait."
I’m a professional declutterer – my ‘3 second rule’ makes tidying your house SO much easier
WE'VE all gone through those phases of wanting to be the next Marie Kondo and de-clutter our homes. If you've ever found it difficult to minimize your belongings and make those tough calls between keep and the donation bin, then you need this rule. TikTok user Kayleen Kelly Organize has...
Woman horrified to learn her boyfriend made himself the beneficiary on all her bank accounts without telling her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who was money hungry. My ex-boyfriend worked tirelessly to bilk me out of as much money as possible throughout our eight-year relationship. He considered himself "financially savvy," but it went way deeper than that. He was greedy and sneaky.
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 -- and it has nothing to do with inflation. Learn: 5 Collector's Items Worth Selling for Extra CashExplore: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a...
She Went On A First Date With A Guy That Lasted 7 Hours, So She Doesn't Understand Why He Stopped Talking To Her
A 19-year-old girl does use a dating app to meet guys, but she's really picky about who she chooses to meet in real life. She really tries hard to make sure that once the pleasantries and chit-chat are out of the way, there might be a real connection, and that's tough to find.
More Bad News for Infamous Disney World Site
Usually when Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report closes anything at or around its Disney World theme park, it's so something else can be put in its place. Because while space at the company's Florida resort is not as precious as it is in Disneyland in California, it's still valuable and any location that once housed a ride, hotel, restaurant, or attraction is probably a valuable spot.
She Showed Up To A First Date With No Makeup On And The Guy Was Rude To Her About It
A woman who works as a nurse recently met up with a guy who works in finance to go on their first date together. Right before the date, she got done working a 14 hour long shift, and she was dressed in scrubs with no makeup on.
Business Insider
A 35-year-old who drained his savings to buy a rental property says the passive income makes it worth it — even with a potential recession
Adam Masato earns $8,400 per month in passive income from a short-term rental property. He also earns $1,100 from renting out his condo in Los Angeles. Because his overhead for the short-term rental is only $1,100, he says his investments are recession-proof. Adam Masato is a self-described "regular millennial with...
BuzzFeed
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
768K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0