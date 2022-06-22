ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millennials Are Dragging Boomers Who Say We Can't Afford Homes Because Of "Netflix Subscriptions" And Ordering Out

By Alexa Lisitza
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L1arX_0gI1Wc0F00

Baby Boomers were born between 1946 and 1964, when the average US home cost about $11,900. If you consider the value of money today, that would round out to about $58,600, CNBC reported . Today, the average home price is $374,900.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28u9UO_0gI1Wc0F00
Feverpitched / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Despite mortgages out-pacing our income, the Times recently shared that some boomers have offered this advice for millennials "complaining" about finding affordable housing: "Cancel the Netflix subscriptions and stop ordering takeaways."

Baby boomers have some advice for millennials struggling to buy a home: cancel the Netflix subscription and stop ordering takeaways https://t.co/iLhEq7HzgW

@thetimes 01:31 PM - 13 Jun 2022

In response to the unsolicited advice from our out-of-touch elders, millennials and Gen Xers alike shot back with facts, jokes, and incredulous reactions. Here's how they responded:

1.

You would have to cancel Netflix for 2,300 years to save enough to pay for the average home price in the US. https://t.co/5g928euOyS

@femmissgeek 06:00 PM - 13 Jun 2022

2.

@thetimes I’m a boomer and we bought our first house when I was 21, so did my friends.Life was much easier for us than young people today.Some old people have conveniently short memories.

@patanna 05:00 PM - 13 Jun 2022

3.

Food $200Data $150Rent $800Gardening supplies $3,600Utility $150someone who is good at the economy please help me budget this. my family is dying

@no_goblins 09:10 PM - 14 May 2022

4.

@thetimes Lecturing people from the house I got for fifty bucks and a signed frank sinatra picture at a time when only whites could buy homes

@joemayall 04:10 AM - 14 Jun 2022

5.

@thetimes I don’t have Netflix, but my bank are still asking double my salary to get a mortgage on a studio flat. What’s their advice now?

@harlequinxgirl 02:56 PM - 13 Jun 2022

6.

Saving $15 a month is definitely gonna help me afford that $800,000 1 bedroom no bath shack in Parma Ohio https://t.co/nyoHXw7pq0

@AydenCanavos 02:31 PM - 16 Jun 2022

7.

@thetimes *searches for graph which shows how much mortgage payments/deposits have grown as a percentage of income over the years 🙄Times are hard. Give them a break FFS

@mrsslippy 02:08 PM - 13 Jun 2022

8.

u left us a shattered democracy and an uninhabitable planet. is it ok if we watch a movie and order in to cope??? https://t.co/w2IW0MvoV4

@AnandWrites 11:31 AM - 14 Jun 2022

9.

@thetimes They say that while renting out a 1 bed flat for 1200 a month

@BIG_JIM1988 02:30 PM - 13 Jun 2022

10.

most Baby Boomers can’t even afford prescription drug coverage once they retire? 🥴 https://t.co/gt7PuKkaYR

@haleemarry 02:47 PM - 14 Jun 2022

11.

These boomers, tomorrow: “Hey, can you come over and log the TV into the Netflix again? It’s telling me the subscription is canceled??” https://t.co/pMil5lp8pF

@only_living_grl 12:14 AM - 14 Jun 2022

12.

.. and you might be able to afford one of these https://t.co/7CHl1Y6ndL

@KarlreMarks 08:12 AM - 14 Jun 2022

13.

@thetimes Ever since I canceled my Netflix sub, I am rolling in $$$. Just bought a mega yacht, a private jet, and a few mansions. Looking at picking up an island or 2. I wonder if Greenland is available.

@AndyWashburn1 05:08 AM - 14 Jun 2022

14.

Cancel my parents’ Netflix subscription? That seems rude. https://t.co/ZyhyuCdfwo

@cress_cd 12:15 PM - 14 Jun 2022

15.

@thetimes Hey young people, it's easy as that. Save £100 a month by cutting Netflix and takeaways and in 41 short sweet years you will enough for a deposit on your very own flat in Swindon!!

@FiascoNo42 01:38 PM - 13 Jun 2022

16.

@AudiSun07 @WhatEvil @everysongsung @thetimes The best thing is looking at Zillow and seeing how ppl are selling houses for 300k USD more then they bought it in 2020 🙃🙃 Nothing added. No new roof or anything. Just 300k more then what they paid 2 years ago.

@AlsoKnowAsRed 11:54 PM - 13 Jun 2022

17.

I’m not listening to financial advice in 2022 from someone who bought their house 40 years ago for $10,000 https://t.co/DFevCYqc7G

@Blackkout__ 08:08 PM - 13 Jun 2022

