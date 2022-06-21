ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilot Point, TX

Pilot Point mayor arrested, charged with soliciting a child

WFAA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mayor, 42-year-old Matthew McIlravy, was elected...

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

Plano police respond to two reports of aggravated assaults

Plano Police Department officers responded to two reports of aggravated assaults, two robberies and other incidents from June 15-22, according to community crime map data. At 2:30 a.m. June 17, Plano officers responded to a report of aggravated assault at an apartment complex on the 1000 block of E. 15th Street.
PLANO, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Grand Jury Declines To Indict Bill Hutchinson

A Dallas County grand jury declined to indict developer Bill Hutchinson after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl last year. The grand jury decided not to indict Hutchinson Wednesday, per attorney Dan Hagood, who represents Hutchinson and provided a copy of the grand jury’s no-bill. Grand jury deliberations are confidential, so the reasons behind the no-bill aren’t made public.
fox4news.com

Wanted man found dead in burning home in Tarrant County

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man’s body was found in a burning home after a shootout with law enforcement. Around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Tarrant County sheriff’s deputies went to a home in the 500 block of Indian Creek Drive to serve a felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Pilot Point, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Capital Murder Suspect Rearrested After Judge Freed Him Last Week

A capital murder suspect was rearrested Thursday just days after he was released from jail by a Dallas judge. Court records said the man cut off the ankle monitor he was ordered to wear and went on the run. Police leaders and neighbors were upset that he was released from...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Surrenders to Police After Ex-Girlfriend Killed in Grand Prairie

A Grand Prairie man is in custody and facing a murder charge after police say he killed his ex-girlfriend. According to Grand Prairie Police, officers were asked to check on 51-year-old Sabrina Freeman on Saturday night and arrived at her residence on the 1400 block of N. State Highway 360 to find her deceased with apparent lacerations on her body.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Pilot
pawmypets.com

Denton Woman Facing 10 counts of Animal Cruelty Charges After 55 Animals Seized

What started with an effort to serve a criminal summons on a house owner for allowing livestock run loose, ended with 55 animals seized and a Denton lady being charged with 10 counts of felony animal cruelty charges. In a news release the Randolph Region Sheriff’s Office says that on...
WFAA

Texas DPS investigating Denton in-custody death

DENTON, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an in-custody death that happened in Denton. The Denton Police Department said officers responded to a disturbance just before 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday at a hotel in the 600 block of S. Interstate 35 E. Officers were told a man was inside of a hotel room and seemed "out of it."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Killed in Fight, Shooting at Dallas Dave & Buster's

One person is dead after a shooting at a Dave & Buster's restaurant in Dallas late Wednesday night. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at 9400 North Central Expressway at approximately 11:30 p.m. and arrived to find a man with an apparent gunshot wound.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Lake Dallas Police and area departments to create traffic enforcement campaign on I-35 amid increase in accidents

The Chiefs of Lake Dallas, Hickory Creek, and Corinth Police Departments along with the Chief of the Lake Cities Fire Department have met over the past two weeks regarding the increased number of Interstate 35 traffic accidents. Each department pulled stats regarding the number of accidents they worked in 2021, which showed Lake Dallas PD responded to 151, Hickory Creek PD responded to 270, and Corinth PD responded to 622 accidents. As of this year Lake Dallas PD has already responded to 86, Hickory Creek PD has responded to 108, and Corinth PD has responded to 244 so far. These are significant numbers for the small stretch of the interstate each department has. This also ties resources up for all three agencies and the Lake Cities Fire Department. This also causes secondary accidents to occur, causing more officers and fire personnel to respond to the secondary accident, using more resources from each agency.
LAKE DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Former North Texas Cop Charged With Murder

A Tarrant County grand jury indicted Former Arlington Police officer Robert Philips for murdering a man following a low-speed chase. Being chased, 40-year-old Jesse Fischer of Addison turned his vehicle around in a cul-de-sac when Phillips exited his patrol car and fired six shots through the windshield, killing Fischer. The former officer could spend five to 99 years in prison if convicted.
WFAA

Dallas woman sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to coordinating husband's murder-for-hire with ex-boyfriend

DALLAS — The Dallas woman who pleaded guilty to coordinating her husband's 2020 murder-for-hire with her ex-boyfriend was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday. Jennifer Lynne Faith, of Oak Cliff, pleaded guilty to the murder-for-hire charge in February. She had faced charges of obstruction of justice and use of interstate commerce in the commission of murder-for-hire. In return for her plea, prosecutors agreed to drop the obstruction charge and to recommend a sentence of life imprisonment.
CBS DFW

Intoxicated driver hits, kills bicyclist in Richardson, police say

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Richardson police are investigating after they say an intoxicated driver hit and killed a bicyclist early Sunday morning.At approximately 2:30 a.m. June 19, police responded to a crash in the 1100 block of S. Plano Road. When officers arrived, they found a crashed bicycle and rider laying in the left lane and a black Chevrolet Silverado stopped at the scene.Investigators determined the driver of the Silverado, 28-year-old Jesus Esquivel, was traveling southbound when he struck the bicyclist. The cyclist -- identified as 43-year-old Courtney Terrill -- was pronounced dead at the scene. Esquivel was arrested and has since been charged with intoxication manslaughter.Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4800.
WFAA

Man dead in drowning at Joe Pool Lake, officials say

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A man has died in a drowning incident at Joe Pool Lake at Thursday afternoon, officials say. The Grand Prairie Fire Department said it responded to a drowning call around 4 p.m. west of the swim beach area of the lake. According to the department,...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy