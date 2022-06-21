Pilot Point mayor arrested, charged with soliciting a child

The Chiefs of Lake Dallas, Hickory Creek, and Corinth Police Departments along with the Chief of the Lake Cities Fire Department have met over the past two weeks regarding the increased number of Interstate 35 traffic accidents. Each department pulled stats regarding the number of accidents they worked in 2021, which showed Lake Dallas PD responded to 151, Hickory Creek PD responded to 270, and Corinth PD responded to 622 accidents. As of this year Lake Dallas PD has already responded to 86, Hickory Creek PD has responded to 108, and Corinth PD has responded to 244 so far. These are significant numbers for the small stretch of the interstate each department has. This also ties resources up for all three agencies and the Lake Cities Fire Department. This also causes secondary accidents to occur, causing more officers and fire personnel to respond to the secondary accident, using more resources from each agency.

LAKE DALLAS, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO