ANDERSON, S.C. — An Upstate man is under arrest and investigators said Thursday he is a suspect behind more than 60 gas station burglaries across three states. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office arrested Christopher Taylor, 35, of Mauldin, Wednesday and charged him with five counts of burglary, according to Carrie Skeen, with the sheriff's office.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 19 HOURS AGO