Adding Kayvon Thibodeaux and reintroducing Blake Martinez to the defensive mix meant a definite shakeup at the linebacker position for the New York Giants. Someone from the last year's group will be left on the outside looking in. Will it be Carter Coughlin? Well, in his two years in the league, Coughlin has shown that he belongs in the league. Year 3 for him will be figuring out how he fits into a new defensive scheme.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO