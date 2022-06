US Senator Ted Cruz was confronted over gun reform after the NRA meeting following the Uvalde school shooting. Benjamin Hernandez of Indivisible Houston, a “nonpartisan, progressive group”, posed for a picture with Mr Cruz at a restaurant before engaging the Texas Republican.As the conversation grew heated, Mr Hernandez asked “what about background checks?”Mr Cruz argued that legislation introduced by Democrats wouldn’t have stopped the Uvalde gunman, who killed 21 people – 19 children and two teachers – on 24 May. The Texan instead pushed his own legislation. Mr Cruz introduced the School Security Enhancement Act last year intended “to...

