We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Working from home is a privilege in so many ways. Sure, there are days where I want to get out of my house, but most of the time I’m totally content to work from my desk (or couch, or bed, or cozy chair) at home. WFH life doesn’t come without its challenges though, and the one thing that is essential for me to stay on track without distractions is to lean into my daily rituals, and to stick to a schedule. And one of the most important parts of my work-from-home schedule is the end of it.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 2 DAYS AGO