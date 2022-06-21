ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Katrina Morrison Endorses Johnny Gardner for Horry County Council Chairman

By David Hucks
myrtlebeachsc.com
 2 days ago

Speaking to a handful of residents in the Legends area community of Sago Plantation today, former candidate for...

myrtlebeachsc.com

Comments / 1

wpde.com

Lazarus announces endorsements in council chairman race, including former candidate Vaught

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — One of the candidates in next week's runoff for Horry County Council chairman touted some big name endorsements today. Mark Lazarus held a press conference off International Drive in Myrtle Beach, announcing he had the support of people like Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune, South Carolina Senator Luke Rankin, and state representative Case Brittain in his race against current council chairman Johnny Gardner.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

Brunswick County approves budget, bonds to pay for new facility

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners approved its 2022-2023 budget during its meeting on June 20. The county also approved $5,740,000 in public improvement bonds to pay for a multi-use government facility according to a press release. The budget has no property or sales tax...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
Horry County, SC
Government
County
Horry County, SC
myhorrynews.com

'This is real': Protestors urge Horry County Council to reverse position on Pride Month

Bryce Ross’s cardboard sign bore a simple, blunt message: “No takesies backsies.”. Ross, who is from the Conway area, joined nearly 200 people demonstrating Tuesday afternoon outside the Horry County Government and Justice Center on Second Avenue. The crowd gathered in response to Horry County Council’s decision two weeks ago to oppose a resolution designating June as Pride Month. The council initially passed the resolution in May, then reconsidered it and unanimously voted against the non-binding statement, generating national headlines.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Candidates issued thousands in fines in Conway for political sign violations

About $18,000 in fines have been issued to political candidates after Conway officials determined the candidates' signs had been placed in areas where they legally should not be. Eighteen candidates were fined $1,000 because their signs were illegally placed in public right-of-ways in Conway, said city spokesperson June Wood. As...
CONWAY, SC
wfxb.com

North Myrtle Beach City Council Discusses Golf Cart Law

Last night, the North Myrtle Beach City Council passed it’s $162 million budget for the 2023 fiscal year in a unanimous vote. But, many in attendance weren’t there for that reason, they were there after the city posted a reminder about state-law time restrictions for golf carts. The city recently reminded people that golf carts were not allowed on public roads after 8 p.m. during Daylight Saving Time as South Carolina state law states that during that time, golf carts can only be on non-major roadways between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Most residents agree with that but argue that the law is unfair on Main Street on Thursdays because they use their carts to attend events in town. No decisions on the matter were made during the meeting.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Coastal Observer

Town finds new administrator close to home

Dan Newquist has never been to the Pawleys Island Fourth of July Parade. He’ll be there this year, two weeks before starting work as the new town administrator. “I’ll be working, watching, helping in anyway I can,” said Newquist. He signed a three-year contract this week, replacing...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WMBF

Horry County Schools hosting job fair to help fill bus driver vacancies

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools is hosting a transportation job fair on Thursday in hopes to fill bus driver vacancies before kids head back to school. The event will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the district office in Conway. Officials said around 50 people have registered for the event as of early Thursday.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
The State Port Pilot

Indigo: one board member says he'll vote 'no'

At least one member of the Southport Planning Board has made up his mind when it comes to the Indigo Plantation Phase II project. At the planning board’s June 16 meeting, G.E. Mibelli, head of the Design and Character subcommittee created to dissect specific aspects of the 346-acre, 1,500-home proposal, said he does not support moving forward with the project.
SOUTHPORT, NC
News Break
Politics
WBTW News13

Atlantic Beach Bikefest has positive financial impact on community

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Atlantic Beach stands to turn a profit of about $25,000 from the recent three-day Bikefest, town leaders said. Council members discussed the financial outcome of this year’s Bikefest at their meeting Monday night. Bikefest brought in more than $81,000, but Town Manager Benjamin Quattlebaum said the net profit will be […]
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
WMBF

Salute from the Shore reveals flight schedule for 2022 event

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Plans are coming into focus for a popular July 4th celebration along the Grand Strand. Salute from the Shore announced its 2022 flight scheduled on Thursday. The annual event features flybys from military aircraft from past and present as they pass by the Grand Strand beaches on Independence Day.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
ncconstructionnews.com

Carolina Precision Foods establishing operations in Florence County

Carolina Precision Foods, LLC – a joint venture of Carolina Fresh Foods and owners of Lake Foods – has announced a $10 million plan to build operations in Florence County. “We are excited to become a member of Florence County and the Pee Dee Region. With over 65 million pounds of poultry processed weekly within two hours of Florence, this was the perfect location for our plant,” said Carolina Precision Foods, LLC Chief Financial Officer Jim Robinson.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

