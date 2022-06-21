Katrina Morrison Endorses Johnny Gardner for Horry County Council Chairman

Last night, the North Myrtle Beach City Council passed it’s $162 million budget for the 2023 fiscal year in a unanimous vote. But, many in attendance weren’t there for that reason, they were there after the city posted a reminder about state-law time restrictions for golf carts. The city recently reminded people that golf carts were not allowed on public roads after 8 p.m. during Daylight Saving Time as South Carolina state law states that during that time, golf carts can only be on non-major roadways between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Most residents agree with that but argue that the law is unfair on Main Street on Thursdays because they use their carts to attend events in town. No decisions on the matter were made during the meeting.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO