ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Now Biden goes to war on CIGARETTES: President plans to introduce rules to limit nicotine levels in tobacco products to make them less addictive

By Reuters, Ronny Reyes For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The Biden administration plans to propose a rule to establish a maximum nicotine level in cigarettes and other finished tobacco products in an attempt to make them less addictive, the White House Budget Office said Tuesday.

The rule, expected in May 2023, would be designed with the goal of making it easier for tobacco users to quit and help prevent youth from becoming regular smokers, according to a document released by the Budget Office.

The proposal comes as the Biden administration doubles down on fighting cancer-related deaths.

In a statement on Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the plan was to 'to reduce youth use, addiction and death.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fMIa7_0gI11TMY00
Joe Biden's administration is expected to announced new rules next year to limit nicotine levels in tobacco products as a means fight cancer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46fmLl_0gI11TMY00
Tobacco manufacturers selling cigarettes in U.S. will be affected after  the government announced plans to reduce the death rate from cancer by 50 percent over the next 25 years

Earlier this year, the government announced plans to reduce the death rate from cancer by at least 50 percent over the next 25 years.

Nicotine is the addictive substance in tobacco. Tobacco products also contain several harmful chemicals, many of which could cause cancer.

Tobacco use costs nearly $300 billion a year in direct healthcare and lost productivity, according to the FDA.

Cigarette smoking and exposure to tobacco smoke cause about 480,000 premature deaths each year in the United States. Health experts have long said it is the largest cause of preventable deaths.

More than 7,300 nonsmokers die each year from lung cancer caused by secondhand smoke, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The current smoking rate is 12.5 percent in the U.S. for adults.

In April, the FDA issued a long-awaited proposal to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars, seen as a major victory for anti-smoking advocates.

Sources told the Washington Post that a federal plan to lower nicotine levels had been prepared under the Trump administration in 2018, but never had the full backing of the White House.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0geweR_0gI11TMY00
Move would likely be a blow to the tobacco industry but could see around five million people quit within a year of its implementation

The move would be the biggest step by the government to curb smoking since 1998 when tobacco companies paid more than $200 billion to help states pay for healthcare.

New restrictions on marketing were also agreed at the time including a ban on free samples and billboard advertising.

The New England Journal of Medicine estimates that a reduction in nicotine levels would see an additional 5 million adult smokers to quit within a year of it being implemented.

The Biden administration's decision could face legal challenges from the tobacco industry over the latest move.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Tobacco companies will be forced to reduce nicotine in U.S. cigarettes until they’re non-addictive, if the Biden administration has its way: report

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Tobacco companies will be forced to reduce nicotine in cigarettes sold in the U.S. to nonaddictive, or minimally addictive, levels, if the Biden administration has its way. The policy could...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Biden administration to propose cuts to nicotine content in tobacco products

The Biden administration is poised to restrict the concentration of nicotine that tobacco companies can put in their products, a proposal that could drastically cut smoking-related diseases and deaths. President Joe Biden will recommend that the Food and Drug Administration finalize a proposed rule that nicotine levels must be tamped...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco Smoking#Tobacco Products#Nicotine#Tobacco Control#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Budget Office
Boston Globe

FDA aims to cut down on smoking by slashing nicotine levels in cigarettes

About 1,300 people die prematurely each day of smoking-related causes, according to the CDC. The Food and Drug Administration is planning to require tobacco companies to slash the amount of nicotine in traditional cigarettes to make them less addictive and reduce the toll of smoking that claims 480,000 lives each year.
HEALTH
Complex

FDA Set to Order Juul E-Cigarettes Off U.S. Market

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to order Juul to remove its e-cigarette products from store shelves in the country. Per the Wall Street Journal citing sources close to the matter, the FDA is set to announce the order as early as Wednesday, effectively banning Juul’s e-cigs being sold in the U.S. for the foreseeable future. The verdict comes around two years after the company applied to keep its products up for sale in the U.S., arguing they’re an overall plus to general public health by offering an alternative to smoking traditional tobacco products. The FDA previously banned the sale of fruity or sweet flavors for e-cigarette products.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
FDA
SPY

Supreme Court: Buy All the Guns You Want! FDA: But Not Any JUUL Pods

Click here to read the full article. Hours after the Supreme Court struck down a New York state regulation on firearms, bureaucrats at the U.S. Food & Drug Administration ordered JUUL Labs Inc. to stop selling its vaping products in the United States. JUUL devices and pods are popular e-cigarette products, which have helped countless adults stop smoking cigarettes. Until now. As of 2018, an estimated 8.1 million American adults used e-cigarettes, according to the U.S. Centers for Dug Control and Prevention. Many former cigarette smokers have turned to vaping, often in the hopes that these devices cause less harm. Further, that same...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

FDA to seek drastic cut in cigarettes' nicotine content

President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday announced it would develop a policy requiring cigarette makers to reduce nicotine to non-addictive levels -- a move that would substantially cut nicotine levels in cigarettes and deal a powerful blow to the tobacco industry. If successful, the new US. standard could save millions...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Biden administration wants to take the buzz out of cigarettes

The Biden administration wants to make the tobacco industry cut back the amount of nicotine in cigarettes sold in the U.S. to non-addictive levels. Why it matters: The bid to essentially take the buzz out of smoking cigarettes would be unprecedented in the long-running public health fight to curb tobacco use, which the FDA says leads to more than 480,000 deaths a year.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Trust 'linked to Bill Gates' is asked by North Dakota AG to explain how it got 2,000 acres of land worth $13.5M near Canadian border when state law puts limits on who can own ranches

A trust allegedly tied to Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has been asked to justify a recent purchase of farmland in North Dakota that has made residents 'livid.'. Red River Trust reportedly acquired six parcels of land near the borders of Minnesota and Canada in November that officials say may violate state corporate farming laws.
Daily Mail

White House Covid coordinator tells parents to vaccinate their children even if they have IMMUNITY from a previous infection: Covid cases drop 11% - below 100,000 per day mark for first time since May

The White House's chief covid coordinator is recommending that young children who have already been infected with the virus still get vaccinated - even as data shows they suffer limited risk of hospitalization and death and that natural immunity is effective at preventing the worst outcomes. The shots' rollout began...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Fed Chair Jerome Powell warns that government debt is on an 'unsustainable path' and admits that he 'underestimated' the threat of inflation for much of last year

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has said that US government debt is on an 'unsustainable path' while admitting that he underestimated the threat of inflation and warning that a recession is possible. Powell's remarks came in testimony before the House Financial Services Committee on Thursday, as the powerful Fed chair...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

431K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy