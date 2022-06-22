Jury reaches mixed verdict in Jonathan Robertson trial

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit is raising money for sexual assault survivors. The Women’s Center is about halfway through the Nifty 250 campaign. Formerly known as 100 good men, the Nifty 250 is one of two fundraising events the Women’s Center hosts. It runs from June 6 until July 6. So far, the Women’s Center has received about half of its goal but still needs help crossing the finish line.

