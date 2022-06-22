ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

Jury reaches mixed verdict in Jonathan Robertson trial

By Cody Boyer, Jerry Tudor
WLUC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The jury has found former Marquette-area doctor Jonathan Robertson guilty of eight different criminal charges after nearly seven hours of deliberation. The jury found Robertson...

www.uppermichiganssource.com

MARQUETTE, MI— A former Marquette doctor on trial for exchanging drug prescriptions for sexual favors was found guilty of eight of 15 charges. Following about seven hours of deliberation, a jury convicted Jonathan Robertson Tuesday of five counts of delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance less than 50 grams, one count of delivery/ manufacture of a controlled substance – Schedule 4 drug and marijuana, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
