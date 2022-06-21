ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marianna, FL

Jessica R. Eastman

By Jackson County TIMES
jacksoncountytimes.net
 2 days ago

Jessica R. Eastman, 62, of Marianna, Florida died...

jacksoncountytimes.net

jacksoncountytimes.net

Mrs. Mary Ann Moore

Mrs. Mary Ann Moore, age 66, of Graceville, Florida went home to be with the Lord on June 20, 2022. Mary Ann was born on November 11, 1955 in Georgia to Claymond and Thelma Hill Mack. She is survived by her daughter, Angie D. Moore of Graceville, Florida; siblings: Claymond...
GRACEVILLE, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

Arlene J. Simmons

Arlene J. Simmons, age 66, of Cottondale, FL, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at her residence. A private family service will be at a later date. Marianna Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made online at www.mariannachapelfh.com.
COTTONDALE, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

Lyle Kendall Hughes “Bean”

Lyle Kendall Hughes “Bean”, age 69, of Fountain, Florida (formerly of Tecumseh, MI and Winfield, AL) passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at the Signature Health Care Center of North Florida in Graceville, Florida. Lyle was born on May 27, 1953 in Tecumseh, Michigan to Jean and...
FOUNTAIN, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

Linda Faye Nelson

Linda Faye Nelson, age 75, of Alford, FL, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Marianna Chapel Funeral Home.
ALFORD, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

Lucy Boatman

Lucy Boatman, age 84, of Grand Ridge, FL, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at the Sacred Heart Hospice Unit in Pensacola, FL. Lucy was born January 2, 1938 in Marianna, FL to the late F.L. Taylor and Lucy Hart Taylor. She was a native of Jackson County and served in the United States Air Force as a Nurse. Lucy enjoyed spending time with her family, fishing, drawing, writing poetry, bird watching and anything that involved her grandchildren. She was a devoted Christian and is now in the arms of Jesus.
GRAND RIDGE, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

Louy Harris

Louy Harris age 54, died June 20, 2022 after a sudden illness. He received his Bachelors in Accounting from Florida State University and his Masters of Business Administration from Troy University. He was well known throughout the community for his larger than life personality. He was employed for years with...
MARIANNA, FL
mypanhandle.com

Fire destroys Panama City Beach home

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The State Fire Marshall is investigating after a fire broke out near a Laguna Beach home. The fire destroyed the home and two vehicles parked next door. Panama City Beach and Bay County firefighters responded to Jasmine Place shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

James Clement

James Clement, 62 of Grand Ridge, Florida died Saturday, June 18, 2022 at his residence. Funeral arrangements will be announced by James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.
GRAND RIDGE, FL
WMBB

Lynn Haven corruption case: The players

Editor’s Note: This is the second of three stories we are sharing Thursday about the Lynn Haven corruption case. A status conference is scheduled in the case for Friday. That conference could determine how quickly the case will go to trial. A trial date is set for Monday, but that could be pushed back. LYNN […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for June 22, 2022

Gwendolyn Milton, 68, Marianna, Florida: Driving under the influence: Marianna Police Department. Leroy Venisee, 56, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 219 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
MARIANNA, FL
mypanhandle.com

Panama City nightclub prepares to reopen

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Vibez nightclub in Panama City is apparently preparing to reopen. The owners shut the club down on June 1, about a week after a brawl took place in the club. Panama City Police charged five people for their involvement in the fight and...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Washington County man found not guilty at murder trial

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A jury acquitted a 22-year-old man facing a possible life sentence for a murder charge Thursday night. Prosecutors accused Jorge Perez and four others of being involved in a December 2019 robbery that ended with the shooting death of Ed Ross of Panama City Beach. Perez took the stand Thursday […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Extreme heat closes Panama City bridge

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A bridge in Panama City was shut down Wednesday afternoon because of the scorching temperatures. “Due to heat expanding the metal in the Tarpon Dock Bridge, the roadway is closed to all traffic at this time. All traffic on East Beach Drive is being diverted. Please plan an alternate route,” […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
niceville.com

Walton man facing a potential life sentence

WALTON COUNTY, Fla.– A Walton County man is facing a potential sentence of life in prison after a jury found him guilty of molesting children, the Office of the State Attorney for the Northern District of Florida said in a statement. According to the State Attorney’s Office, on June...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

WATCH: Alligator visits Shell Island

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Everyone loves to visit Shell Island in the summer. That includes at least one reptile who is not normally spotted there. Capt. Chris Farley of Flippin’ Awesome Adventures made a new friend — a four-foot alligator — along the shoreline in Shell Island Monday evening while out on a dolphin sunset tour.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Two Waste Pro employees in PCB win $10,000

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thomas Batka and Rafael Alberto have worked at Waste Pro in Panama City Beach for 15 years. On Thursday, both of the employees won $10,000 for safe driving. “It’s great, no other company does this, they take care of their workers,” Batka said....
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WEAR

11-year-old drowns at Lake Stanley Park in Walton County

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. -- An 11-year-old drowned in Walton County on Sunday. The incident happened at Lake Stanley Park in DeFuniak Springs. The DeFuniak Springs Police Department received a call for an 11-year-old swimmer who was missing and had possibly drowned. "Officers arrived within minutes of the first call where...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Walton deputies searching for participants in wild, illegal house party

SEASIDE, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s deputies are asking the public help solve a pretty outlandish crime. It involves some people throwing a house party in Seaside. There was only one problem. It wasn’t their house. Investigators released footage of dozens of young people holding boxing matches in the foyer of this $8 million […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Testimony begins in first-degree murder trial

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The trial is underway in the case of a man accused of first-degree murder. Prosecutors said 22-year-old Jorge Perez and four others were involved in a robbery plot that resulted in the shooting death of Panama City Beach resident Ed Ross. “Ed Ross was killed by these co-defendants and the […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

