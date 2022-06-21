Jessica R. Eastman

Lucy Boatman, age 84, of Grand Ridge, FL, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at the Sacred Heart Hospice Unit in Pensacola, FL. Lucy was born January 2, 1938 in Marianna, FL to the late F.L. Taylor and Lucy Hart Taylor. She was a native of Jackson County and served in the United States Air Force as a Nurse. Lucy enjoyed spending time with her family, fishing, drawing, writing poetry, bird watching and anything that involved her grandchildren. She was a devoted Christian and is now in the arms of Jesus.

GRAND RIDGE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO