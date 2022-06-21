ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

SUMMER: ‘Scaled-down’ Seafair Pirates Landing at Alki on Saturday

westseattleblog.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(2019 Seafair Pirates Landing photo by David Hutchinson) If you haven’t already seen it in our calendar – the Seafair Pirates Landing returns to Alki Beach on Saturday (June 25th). But it’s a “scaled-down” version of the event,...

westseattleblog.com

westseattleblog.com

WATER TAXI ALERT: West Seattle, Vashon cancellations later today

King County Water Taxi service will be reduced this afternoon, Wednesday, June 22, on the West Seattle and Vashon routes due to a shortage of available workforce. Downtown to West Seattle: departures at 5:25 p.m. and 6:05 p.m. are canceled. West Seattle to downtown: departures at 5:45 p.m. and 6:25...
VASHON, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: 8 options (updated)

Colman Pool doesn’t reopen until Saturday (when this summer’s 7-days-a-wee schedule begins), but Mindi Katzman caught the early-bird duck checking it out in advance. Today brings a brief return to waterfowl-suited weather, along with these events:. (added) TILL DAWN FUNDRAISER: Come to 2 Fingers Social (9211 Delridge Way...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE: Restaurant/bar Driftwood in development for Alki

Four months after closing what was the Alki Beach Pub for remodeling, its owners – who had just bought the venue three months before that – have unveiled their plan for the space’s future. At the time of closure, Jackie Mallahan and Dan Mallahan promised 2722 Alki Avenue SW would return as a “reimagined space.” They have announced it will be called Driftwood, a restaurant and bar that “takes inspiration from the region surrounding it and aims to showcase Washington’s bountiful connection from mountain to sound.” That includes, the announcement says, “regional community partnerships” with farmers and fishers: “The menu will feature shared plates, mains, and desserts including items such as, Whistling Train Farm snap peas with green strawberries and house made feta, Structures Brewing steamed local clams with glazed pork belly and buttered turnips from Little Big Farm, and Mama’s apple cake with bourbon caramel, sour apple sorbet and creme fraiche.” The bar program promises “coastal cocktails” and a local wine list. Dan Mallahan will be executive chef, with a background including a downtown Seattle seafood-focused wood-fired restaurant called Rider that opened in 2017. Jackie Mallahan has a background as a design/decor entrepreneur and is creating the Driftwood space to be “comfortable yet refined,” with “soft wood tones, sea colors of aqua and green, and stone.”
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Sound Transit Board looks ahead to next month’s ‘preferred alignment’ decision

The Sound Transit Board‘s June meeting just wrapped up less than an hour ago – last one before it’s tasked with “confirming or modifying” a “preferred alignment” for West Seattle/Ballard light rail. ST staff is working on a proposal for that, board members were told, and will present it at the Executive Committee‘s meeting in two weeks. The board in the meantime were presented an overview today of the 5,195 comments received regarding the Draft Environmental Impact Statement between January 28th and April 28th. You can see them all here. Today’s meeting also featured a substantial amount of public comment from people in West Seattle, primarily expressing opposition to the DEL-6 station location/alignment (see page 10) for its prospective displacement of Transitional Resources – which provides supportive housing and mental-health services – and Alki Beach Academy.
SEATTLE, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
westseattleblog.com

WEATHER ALERT: Heat Advisory for Saturday through Monday

(Recent Alki sunset, photographed by Jen Popp) If you were having a hard time believing it’s really going to be hot in a few days, here’s something to make it more real: A National Weather Service “Heat Advisory” alert, in effect noon Saturday to 11 pm Monday. Temperatures could get into the 90s Sunday and Monday. Nothing like a year earlier, though – Tuesday will be the first anniversary of the record-smashing 108-degree Seattle high.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Seen this stolen scooter?

Electric Scooter stolen from the Safeway in Admiral Junction around 5:30 pm Wednesday Night. The owner had just taken it out of the box. The thieves used bolt cutters to remove the lock. Police have been notified. It is a Fat Bear Bike, two-seater, black. If you see it or know something, please call the police.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Memorial planned July 2 for Donald S. Werlech, 1928-2022

Family and friends of Don Werlech will gather July 2 for his Funeral Mass. Here’s the remembrance they are sharing with his community:. It is with sadness that we say goodbye to our father at 94 years old. Donald Stephen Werlech (Don) was born March 16, 1928, the oldest...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

VACCINATION: Two West Seattle clinic dates for newly eligible under-5-year-olds

We promised to let you know as soon as we heard from anyone having a vaccination clinic for newly eligible children under 5. Today, we have word from Neighborhood Naturopathic (WSB sponsor) that they’ve set two dates – Monday, June 27th, and Monday, August 1st, 2 pm-6 pm, “for the first and second doses for patients between the ages of 6 months and 4 years (Moderna), as well booster doses for patients between the ages of 5 and 11 years (Pfizer). These clinics will be open to both patients and non-patients at Neighborhood Naturopathic at 5410 California Ave SW, Suite 203. We ask that anyone interested call ahead to schedule: 206-486-8383.” Vaccinations for kids 6 months to 4 years old got safety approval at the state level (following the federal clearance) earlier this week.
SEATTLE, WA
#Alki#Pirates#Pa System#Seafair
westseattleblog.com

CAN YOU HELP? Be a life-saver – donate blood in West Seattle!

If you can donate blood, Bloodworks Northwest hopes you’ll do it during their upcoming West Seattle pop-ups. Here’s the announcement:. Summer activities like travel, visiting guests, and fun in the sun sometimes prevent would-be donors from donating blood, and blood inventory struggles throughout the season. Our community’s need for blood is constant, no matter the weather.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wednesday watch

After the warmest day so far this year (76), today’s forecast suggests a brief return to cloudy, cooler weather before sunshine and warmer temperatures return Thursday and beyond, with 80s expected Saturday through Monday. BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedule; watch @kcmetroalerts for...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

CONGRATULATIONS! South Seattle College celebrates Class of 2022

(Photo by Casey Broadwater) The Seattle Colleges commencement ceremony last night at T-Mobile Park celebrated 3,200 graduates from around the system, including 878 who earned a degree or certificate from South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) – here’s how that breaks down, according to SSC:. *397 graduates earned associate...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Bullets break dishes as gunfire pierces Alki home

If you’re in the Alki area and thought you heard gunfire around midnight, neighbors discovered this morning that you indeed did. Some of it even pierced the walls of a home. That photo is from Linda, who discovered the damage inside her home – about two blocks east of Alki Playfield – after a neighbor found a bullet casing on the street nearby and texted everyone on the block about it.
SEATTLE, WA
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
westseattleblog.com

Reply To: Aggressive dog hating neighbors harassment/ picture taking

I am writing to ask for your help. I often take my dogs to a nearby school to let them run around a bit, but lately I’ve been the victim of serious harassment. Someone actually came right up to me and asked me to leave–something about how my dogs should be leashed, how they’re not allowed on school grounds, blah blah blah. Well! I have never felt more personally attacked! This bully was very threatening!
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Teacher Craig Parsley retires, but will continue to educate

Friday was the last day of school for most local students who weren’t already out for summer – and for some educators, it was the last day of their classroom career. Among them: Craig Parsley, a founding teacher at Louisa Boren STEM K-8, who spent the past 10 school years there – from its start – after a long run at Schmitz Park Elementary. He sent us this announcement:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

CRIME WATCH: Shooting investigation at Roxbury Safeway

1 AM: Police and medics from both sides of the city-limit line have responded to a shooting reported at the Roxbury Safeway. One person is reported injured; King County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported taking a suspect into custody and recovering a gun. No other details so far. 1:14 AM:...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Arrest in Delridge murder, one week after suspect got out of jail

10:57 AM: Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting that killed a man in an encampment at 26th/Juneau early Monday. Police say a 911 tip led them to the 43-year-old man in South Delridge (the call log says the 9400 block of Delridge Way SW). He was booked into the King County Jail early today. Jail records show the suspect had spent a month there recently, from May 11th to June 13th, in relation to an auto-theft case.
KING COUNTY, WA

