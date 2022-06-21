Police: Intoxicated women drive into active car crash investigation

Two intoxicated women were arrested after driving through Interstate 35E when emergency services shut down the road to respond to a crash Monday, according to a police report.

At about 1 a.m., the Denton Police Department and Fire Department were responding to a crash on I-35E. All northbound lanes of traffic were closed as they worked on the crash.

Police saw a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed pass both of the Fire Department’s blockades and travel into the scene of the crash, according to the report.

Police stopped the vehicle and made contact with the woman driving and the woman in the passenger seat.

The 25-year-old driver’s speech was slow and mumbled, and when officers asked for her driver’s license, she handed them a credit card, according to the report. She was unable to successfully perform any standard field sobriety tests, the report states. She was arrested without incident.

The report states the 20-year-old passenger smelled strongly of alcohol and was argumentative with police. She said she had three shots to drink.

She was arrested for alcohol public intoxication. The report did not reflect any charges or citations related to underage drinking, Lt. Preston Pohler said.

Both were transported to the city jail.

Other reports

700 block of Fort Worth Drive — A man told police that when he confronted another driver in a parking lot Monday, the driver pulled a gun and said he would shoot him, according to a police report.

At about 11:45 a.m., police were dispatched to a call about a person with a gun. The victim said he pulled into a parking lot and another man pulled a gun on him.

The man said he exited Interstate 35E and got into a turn lane to head toward Forth Worth Drive going north. He said there was a man in another car who was in the straight-only lane trying to get over into the turning lane.

The man said he made the turn and this upset the other driver, who yelled at him from the vehicle.

The victim pulled into a parking lot and the other driver followed, according to the report. The man said he went over to the other driver and asked him what was going on.

The other driver rolled down his window, lifted up a firearm and said, “I’ll shoot you,” according to the report.

The man said he was going to call the police. The other driver told him, “Go ahead,” and drove away, according to the report.

Police are still investigating the incident.

2500 block of North Bell Avenue — A woman told police Monday someone tried to scam her and remotely cut off access to her cellphone, according to a police report.

At about 6:30 p.m., a woman entered the front lobby of the Police Department to make a report. The woman said she was in contact with an unknown person through email who claimed to work for a company and said they needed to refund her money.

The person said they refunded her too much money and needed her to put the remaining balance on gift cards.

The woman said she became nervous, refused to do so, and told them she would contact her bank and the police.

She said the person became angry and somehow gained remote access to her phone and locked her out of it.

Police were unable to unlock the phone, access it or turn it off, according to the report. It did not appear from the report as though police took the phone into evidence yet, Pohler said.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Roundup

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 315 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.